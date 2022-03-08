Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (March 7)

Netflix is treating subscribers to a fresh lineup of content this week. After kicking off March with a round of additions including everything from He-Man and the Masters of the Universe Season 2 to the premiere of the new hit true crime docuseries Worst Roommates Ever, Netflix on Monday will begin rolling out the first of 19 new additions headed to the streaming library this week.

In addition to two licensed titles – Good Girls Season 4 and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow Season 7 – this week’s new arrivals include 17 Netflix original series and films. Among those new originals is a new season of the streamer’s beloved animated children’s series Chip and Potato, which will find the young pug and her mouse pal embarking on new adventures. Netflix will also be delving into the life and career of famed pop artist Andy Warhol with the debut of an all-new docuseries about the artist. Subscribers will also get to press play on a new season of Netflix’s historical drama The Last Kingdom, which returns for its fifth and final season.

Videos by PopCulture.com

You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer’s three subscription plans – the basic plan ($10 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). For those not quite ready to commit, you can get a taste of what Netflix has to offer by checking out the “Netflix Free Section,” which includes a selection of some of the streamer’s best originals for non-subscribers to check out. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

‘Chip and Potato: Season 3’

Netflix is kicking off the week with a family-friendly option! On Tuesday, March 8, the streamer is set to drop a new season of its original children’s series Chip and Potato. Created by Billy MacQueen, Catherine Williams, and Maddy Darrall, the series follows Chip, a young pug who starts kindergarten and tries new things with the help of her secret mouse pal Potato. In Season 3, Chip will be learning even more about the world – including everything from getting her first haircut to getting on her first airplane – with a little help from Potato.

‘The Andy Warhol Diaries’

Netflix is pulling the curtain back and offering a never-before-seen look behind Andy Warhol’s persona in the new documentary The Andy Warhol Diaries. Directed by Andrew Rossi and produced by Ryan Murphy, the six-part docuseries traces Warhol’s life from his childhood in Pittsburgh to his rise as a pop art icon, using the artist’s own words from his posthumously-published diaries of the same name. The series, set to premiere on Wednesday, March 9, features interviews with friends, collaborators, and admirers, including John Waters and Rob Lowe, among others.

‘The Last Kingdom: Season 5’

Netflix’s historical drama The Last Kingdom is returning for its fifth and final season on Wednesday. Based on Bernard Cornwell’s best-selling The Saxon Stories novels, the series is set in ninth and tenth century England and follows the adventures of Uhtred of Bebbanburg, a warrior born a Saxon but raised as a Dane. He becomes an unlikely ally of King Alfred of Wessex and his family as the king seeks to unite all the kingdoms of England under one ruler as Vikings ravage the country. When the series returns for Season 5, a fragile peace has reigned in England for years, but Uhtred believes that trouble is just over the horizon – and events soon confirm his suspicions. The series stars Alexander Dreymon, Emily Cox, Ian Hart, Magnus Bruun, Jeppe Beck, Arnas Fedaravičius, Mark Rowley, Ewan Mitchell, Timothy Innes, Millie Brady, Toby Regbo, Eliza Butterworth, and Joseph Millson.

‘Life After Death with Tyler Henry’

Netflix’s reality series lineup is growing, and this time the streamer is taking a look at the beyond. On Friday, March 11, Life After Death with Tyler Henry debuts. The new original series centers around clairvoyant medium Tyler Henry as he sets out across the country to offer readings, all while searching through his own family’s past. Henry said the series has given him “the opportunity to bring answers and healing to so many people around the country. It allowed me to truly change people’s lives. I also had no idea I would be exploring a family mystery of my own.”

‘The Adam Project’

Netflix’s highly-anticipated Ryan Reynolds-starring ’80s-style family adventure The Adam Project is headed to the library on Friday. The original film stars Reynolds as Adam Reed, a time-traveling fighter pilot who accidentally crash-lands in 2022. On a mission to save the future, he finds himself teaming up with is 12-year-old self and his father. The star-studded movie also stars Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner, and Zoe Saldana.

What else is being added this week?

Avail. 3/7/22

Good Girls: Season 4

Avail. 3/8/22

An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts: Season 2 – NETFLIX SERIES

Autumn Girl – NETFLIX FILM

Last One Standing – NETFLIX SERIES

Taylor Tomlinson: Look At You – NETFLIX COMEDY

Avail. 3/9/22

The Bombardment – NETFLIX FILM

Byron Baes – NETFLIX SERIES

Queer Eye Germany – NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 3/10/22

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 7

Karma’s World: Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY

Kotaro Lives Alone – NETFLIX ANIME

Love, Life & Everything in Between – NETFLIX SERIES

Avail. 3/11/22

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 4 – NETFLIX SERIES

Once Upon a Time… Happily Never After – NETFLIX SERIES

What’s leaving this week?

In a rare move, Netflix’s streaming library will remain fully intact this week, as not a single title will be leaving. That being said, the streamer still has a long list of planned exits scheduled for later this month.

Leaving 3/15/22

Howards End

Leaving 3/21/22

Philomena

Leaving 3/27/22

Lawless

Leaving 3/28/22

Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom

Leaving 3/30/22

Doctor Foster: Seasons 1-2

Mercy Black