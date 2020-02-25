Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week

Netflix is giving subscribers plenty to cheer about. This week, as the month of February winds to a close, subscribers will have more than a dozen new titles to choose from for their next binge as the streaming giant bulks up its content catalogue with a total of 16 new additions.

With both Netflix originals and licensed content headed to the streaming library, and possibly your queue, the streamer is promising hours upon hours of entertainment, with new titles that span a number of genres. Among the new additions is the high-anticipated novel-to-screen adaptation of Jennifer Niven’s emotional bestselling novel, a coming-of-age tale with a powerful twist, and the sophomore run of one popular dystopian sci-fi series.

Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

‘I Am Not Okay With This’

A teen will navigate the complexities of high school, family, and her sexuality all while dealing with new superpowers in Netflix’s adaptation of Charles Forsman’s graphic novel I Am Not Okay With This, which is set for a Wednesday, Feb. 26 debut.

Speaking to PopCulture.com, series star Sophia Lillis dubbed the show a “coming-of-age film.”

“Bottom line, it’s a coming-of-age film,” Lillis said. “So as a person, also a kid, growing up, still in school, I could just take it from my own life. I got to see my classmates, myself [in the characters]. I’m living it, so I could really take from there and my experiences and put them in this role.”

Along with Lillis, the series also stars her It co-star Wyatt Oleff, with Lillis saying that their reunion and filming the series together has “been fun. I love him so much.”

From the same people behind Stranger Things and The End of the F—king World, the series also stars Sofia Bryant, Kathleen Rose Perkins, Aidan Wojtak-Hissong, and Richard Ellis.

‘Altered Carbon’ – Season 2

Netflix’s hit dystopian sci-fi series Altered Carbon is headed back to the streaming giant with Season 2 on Friday, Feb. 27.

Based on Richard K. Morgan’s 2002 novel of the same name, the series explores the journey of Takeshi Kovacs over hundreds of years and across different bodies. Set 300 years in the future in a society transformed by new technology that allows humans to overcome mortality, Kovacs, the only surviving soldier of a group of elite interstellar warriors, is offered a second chance at life after he is hired to solve the murder of a prominent Earth billionaire, Laurens Bancroft.

Set 30 years after the events of Season 1, Season 2 will find Kovacs, now portrayed by Anthony Mackie, recruited back to his home planet of Harlan’s World, in a new sleeve, on a mission to find his lost love Quellcrist Falconer while he also investigates a series of brutal murders. He soon discovers that his new mission and his pursuit to find Quell are one and the same.

‘Followers’

Netflix’s first Japanese live action original series and director Mika Ninagawa’s first drama series Followers is headed to the streaming library on Friday.

The series, filmed with “dreamlike vivid color” and a “distinct and vibrant aesthetic,” follows successful fashion photographer Limi Nara, whose career has been built on capturing the people and city of present-day Tokyo. After she posts a photo of Natsume Hyakuta, a young aspiring actress who is struggling to find her identity and self-confidence, their lives, as well as the lives of those around them, begin to intersect.

The series stars Miki Nakatani and Elaiza Ikeda.

‘All the Bright Places’

Jennifer Niven’s internationally bestselling novel All the Bright Places is finally coming to the small screen in Netflix’s adaptation.

The film stars Elle Fanning as Violet Markey, a popular teen who suffers from survivor’s guilt following her sister’s death, and Justice Smith as Theodore Finch, who obsession with death as he battles mental illness has seen him labeled as a freak by his peers. After meeting, their lives are changed forever and they form an unending bond as they struggle with the emotional and physical scars of their past, slowly learning that “even the smallest places and moments can mean something.”

Set to debut on the streamer on Friday, Feb. 28, the film is directed by Brett Haley and co-written by Golden Globe-nominated screenwriter Liz Hannah.

‘Formula 1: Drive to Survive’ – Season 2

If the recent Daytona 500 race didn’t give you enough of life in the fast lane, Netflix is here to save the day with the premiere of Season 2 of its original series Formula 1: Drive to Survive.

The gripping, high octane, 10-part series offers an up close look at the fast-paced sport, both on and off the track during one cutthroat season of Formula 1 racing. Immersing viewers inside the cockpits, the paddock, and the lives of the key players in Formula 1, Season 1 covered the 2018 Formula One World Championship and introduced viewers to the world’s fastest drivers, team principals and owners, as well as Formula 1’s own management team.

Season 2 will offer fans more behind-the-scenes footage with insights from those on all 10 teams.

What else is being added this week?

Hoping to close the month out strong, Netflix will be stocking an additional 11 titles in the streaming library this week.

Avail. 2/25/20:

Every Time I Die

Avail. 2/27/20:

The Angry Birds Movie 2

Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back—Evolution – NETFLIX FAMILY

Avail. 2/28/20:

Babylon Berlin: Season 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Jeopardy!: Celebrate Alex Collection

Jeopardy!: Cindy Stowell Collection

Jeopardy!: Seth Wilson Collection

La trinchera infinita – NETFLIX FILM

Queen Sono – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Restaurants on the Edge – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Unstoppable – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

What’s leaving this week?

Unfortunately, the new additions do not come without a price, as nine other titles will be departing the streamer by week’s end.

Leaving 2/26/20:

Our Idiot Brother

Leaving 2/27/20:

Jeopardy!: Buzzy Cohen Collection

Jeopardy!: College Championship II

Jeopardy!: Teachers’ Tournament II

Jeopardy!: Teen Tournament III

Jeopardy!: Tournament of Champions III

Leaving 2/28/20:

My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Rainbow Rocks

Primal Fear

Trainspotting