Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (December 20)

Christmas is almost here, and Netflix is stocking subscribers’ stockings (or rather their streaming libraries) with tons of new titles this week. As families get in the holiday spirit and Santa prepares his global trek, delivering presents under trees, a sleigh-full of new additions to its streaming library, with a grand total of 12 new titles joining the content catalogue.

Of the new additions, 11 of them are Netflix original series, films or specials, including two new installments of Elite Short Stories. The Elite mini-series spinoff focuses on different characters at the elite Las Encinas secondary school, with the latest round of episodes centering on characters during the holiday season. This week’s additions will also see the return of the buzzed about Netflix original series Emily in Paris, which will debut its sophomore run. Of course, with Christmas almost here, holiday-themed titles are at the top of everyone’s must-watch list, and Netflix is a go-to source for viewing. The streamer has a complete list of holiday titles available for streaming on their platform. Dubbed “Here for the Holidays,” that list can be found by clicking here.

For those not quite ready to commit, you can get a taste of what Netflix has to offer by checking out the "Netflix Free Section," which includes a selection of some of the streamer's best originals for non-subscribers to check out. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don't forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

‘Elite Short Stories: Samuel Omar’

After adding Elite Short Stories: Phillipe Caye Felipe last week, Netflix is continuing to roll out new installments of the Elite miniseries spinoff. In Elite Short Stories: Samuel Omar, made available for streaming on Monday, Dec. 20, Samuel is threatened with eviction from his childhood home, prompting Omar to propose proposes an alluring idea to raise money.

‘Emily in Paris: Season 2’

Netflix is headed back to Paris for more of its hit series Emily in Paris. The Darren Star-created, award-nominated series stars Lilly Collins as Emily, an ambitious twenty-something marketing executive from Chicago who lands her dream job at a marketing firm in Paris. Her move to Paris brings more than just a new locale and job, as Emily finds her life filled with intoxicating adventures and surprising challenges. The 10-episode second season will pick up in the aftermath of Emily finally deciding to pursue her heart with hunky Parisian chef, Gabriel, with things intensifying as a love triangle brews between the pair and his current girlfriend, Camille. Meanwhile, Emily will also be introduced to an intriguing fellow ex-pat in her French class. Along with Collins, Emily in Paris also stars Lucas Bravo, Camille Razat, William Abadie, and Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, among others.

‘Elite Short Stories: Patrick’

Netflix will be taking viewers back to the elite Las Encinas secondary school a second time this week when Elite Short Stories: Patrick debuts on Thursday, Dec. 23. In this special, Patrick will take a trip to a cabin in the woods during Christmastime, resulting in an unexpected but significant outcome Elite Short Stories is a spinoff of the hit series Elite and focuses on different students at Las Encinas, with Patrick being one of three installments made to the spinoff this December.

‘Don’t Look Up’

After beginning with a limited theatrical run earlier this month, Netflix’s highly-anticipated star-studded comedy film Don’t Look Up is finally making its way to the streaming library on Friday. Written and directed by Academy Award winner Adam McKay, the film follows two relatively low-level astronomers who are the first to discover that a comet is on a collision course with earth. As the two embark on a media tour to warn humankind of the incoming danger, they are met with an underwhelming response. Don’t Look Up stars Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet, Ron Perlman, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi, Cate Blanchett, Himesh Patel, Matthew Perry, and Chris Evans.

‘The Silent Sea’

Netflix is doubling down on space-related titles. On Friday, the streamer is set to debut its latest original series, The Silent Sea. An adaptation the Choi Hang-yong-directed 2014 short film The Sea of Tranquility, the new South Korean thriller series is set in a future Earth that has undergone desertification. The series follows a group of space explorers on a perilous mission to to secure a mysterious sample from an abandoned research facility on the moon. It stars Gong Yoo, Bae Doona, and Lee Joon.

What else is being added this week?

Avail. 12/21/21:

Jim Gaffigan: Comedy Monster – NETFLIX COMEDY

Grumpy Christmas – NETFLIX FILM

Avail. 12/24/21:

1000 Miles from Christmas – NETFLIX FILM

Minnal Murali – NETFLIX FILM

STAND BY ME Doraemon 2 – NETFLIX FILM

Vicky and Her Mystery – NETFLIX FILM

Zach Stone is Gonna Be Famous

What’s leaving this week?

As Netflix treats subscribers to a host of new titles this week, it will also be losing two others. On Tuesday, the film Jacob’s Ladder and all six seasons of Private Practice, the Grey’s Anatomy spinoff, are exiting. They will be followed by several more departures by the end of the month.

Leaving 12/25/21:

Captain Fantastic

Leaving 12/30/21:

Winchester

Leaving 12/31/21:

A Cinderella Story

American Gangster

Beethoven

Beethoven’s 2nd

Charlie’s Angels

Cold Mountain

Defiance

The Devil Inside

Do the Right Thing

Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood

Double Jeopardy

Forensic Files: Collections 1-9

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood: Parts 1-5

Fullmetal Alchemist: Season 1

Ghost

Gladiator

The Great British Baking Show: The Beginnings: Season 1

House Party

House Party 2

House Party 3

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life

The Last Airbender

Like Crazy

Love Don’t Cost a Thing

Love Jones

The Lovely Bones

The Machinist

Magnolia

Memoirs of a Geisha

My Fair Lady

Mystic Pizza

Pan’s Labyrinth

Puss in Boots

Rumor Has It…

Serendipity

Spy Kids

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

Spy Kids 3: Game Over

Stuart Little

The Strangers

Titanic

Tommy Boy

Underworld

Underworld: Awakening

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

What a Girl Wants

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape

Zodiac