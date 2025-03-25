Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (March 24)

The final week of March is here, but before the month ends, Netflix is adding a few more titles from its March 2025 content list.

This week, nine new TV series and movies will be made available for streaming, including eight Netflix originals. This week’s roundup includes everything from Chelsea Handler’s latest comedy special to the premiere of Netflix’s new game show Million Dollar Secret, I Survived a Crime Season 2, and more.

You can watch all of these titles and more by signing up for one of the streamer’s three subscription plans – the basic with ads plan ($7 per month), the standard plan ($15.50 per month), and the premium plan ($20 per month). The latter three plans give subscribers access to the complete Netflix streaming library, but content availability is slightly limited on the Netflix with ads plan. Keep scrolling to see everything set to be added to the streaming library this week, and don’t forget to check out all of the titles that are set to leave before the end of the month!

Chelsea Handler: The Feeling

Premiere Date: Tuesday, March 25

Type: Netflix Comedy Special

Synopsis: “In her third Netflix comedy special, Chelsea Handler takes the stage recounting her own birth, unexpected encounters, her adolescent business ventures and a frenzy of ill-timed events all motivated by ‘the feeling.’”

Con Mum

Premiere Date: Tuesday, March 25

Type: Netflix Comedy Documentary

Synopsis: “A chef’s life is upended when a jet-setting, champagne-sipping, hotel-hopping woman claims to be his long-lost mother. This documentary reveals the untold story.”

Caught

Premiere Date: Wednesday, March 26

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: “In Argentinian Patagonia’s city of Bariloche, journalist Ema Garay rises to prominence in digital media by exposing criminals who manage to evade the law. Her life takes an unexpected turn when she meets Leo Mercer, a respected community figure who becomes the prime suspect in her investigation into the disappearance of a 16-year-old girl. As she searches for the truth, Ema finds herself forced to confront her own demons.”

I Survived a Crime: Season 2

Premiere Date: Wednesday, March 26

Type: Licensed Series

Synopsis: “Gio Benitez takes viewers on a journey into the experience of being a victim of a sudden crime, from the moment those attacked first perceive the danger through the potential long-lasting effects.”

Million Dollar Secret

Premiere Date: Wednesday, March 26

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: “This is a game of wit, cunning and deception. Twelve strangers enter a sumptuous lakeside estate and in each of their rooms is a mysterious welcome gift — a box. Eleven of them are empty and one contains $1,000,000, and it’s for that guest to keep — as long as they keep their identity hidden. Devilish games will reveal clues about the millionaire’s identity, and they must do whatever it takes to keep their Million Dollar Secret.”

Gold & Greed: The Hunt for Fenn’s Treasure

Premiere Date: Thursday, March 27

Type: Netflix Documentary

Synopsis: “In 2010, 80 year-old Forrest Fenn hid a fantastical treasure in the mountains north of Santa Fe. The key to finding it lay within a cryptic 24-line poem, spurring a decade-long treasure hunt where people gave up their jobs, their families, even their lives in pursuit of Fenn’s hidden millions. Now, for the community of devoted hunters, this dangerous pursuit of gold has become an obsessive search for the meaning of truth. This doc series will profile something exceedingly rare – a treasure hunt where the treasure is actually found – and the mystery of where it may be hidden again.”

Survival of the Thickest: Season 2

Premiere Date: Thursday, March 27

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: “Survival of the Thickest centers on Mavis Beaumont (Michelle Buteau). Black, plus-size and newly single (not by her choice!), Mavis unexpectedly finds herself having to rebuild her life as a struggling stylist. She’s determined to not only survive but thrive with the support of her chosen family, a body positive attitude, and a cute v-neck with some lip gloss. The scripted comedy is based on Buteau’s acclaimed book of essays.”

The Lady’s Companion

Premiere Date: Friday, March 28

Type: Netflix Series

Synopsis: “Madrid, 1880. Elena Bianda is the most sought-after lady’s companion in the city. Despite her youth, she has already helped more than 20 young women secure proper courtships and engagements. Her success lies in her strict moral guidance for families while remaining attuned to the concerns of the young women she mentors—a delicate balance she has mastered flawlessly. Seeing her protégées walk successfully down the aisle is her life’s purpose. Everything changes, however, when she arrives at the Mencía household and finds herself responsible for three sisters.”

The Life List

Premiere Date: Friday, March 28

Type: Netflix Film

Synopsis: “When Alex Rose’s mother sends her on a quest to complete her childhood bucket list, it takes her on a journey that will make you both laugh and cry as she uncovers family secrets, finds romance, and discovers herself along the way.”

What’s leaving this week?

Netflix is doing a bit of spring cleaning this week as it prepares to make room for April’s new arrivals. This week, as the streamer stocks a list of new titles, three will get the boot.

Leaving 3/24/25

Oldboy

Leaving 3/25/25

No Escape

Leaving 3/27/25

Happy!: Seasons 1-2