Every Past WWE Fight Now Lives on Netflix

Fans of pro wrestling with a Netflix subscription just got some great news.

Yesterday, WWE announced that Netflix is the new home of WWE’s library, meaning every WWE event prior to September 2025 is now available to watch on Netflix.

Videos by PopCulture.com

That means every recorded instance of the Royal Rumble, SummerSlam, and WrestleMania are now all at your fingertips—along with plenty of other content, including the wrestling company’s documentaries.

Previously, WWE signed a contract with NBCUniversal’s streaming service Peacock to be the home of archived wrestling events. That contract expired at the end of 2025, and WWE made quick work of partnering up with Netflix.

The two companies already have a relationship, as Netflix signed a ten-year contract worth $5 billion in 2024 to be the exclusive home of Monday Night Raw. The contract moved the series from its home on USA Network, where it began in 1993. It’s paid off for the streamer, as the wrestling show is consistently in Netflix’s top five most watched.

Netflix is now the home to every past WWE event and current/future episodes of Monday Night Raw in the U.S., and the home to all WWE content in the rest of the world, making the streaming service a one-stop shop for fans of pro wrestling.

In addition, on January 20, Netflix will also debut the second season of their docuseries WWE: Unreal.