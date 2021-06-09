See Evan Peters in Costume as Jeffrey Dahmer for Netflix Show 'Monster'

✖

Evan Peters will be portraying infamous serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer for a new Netflix show titled Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, and fans can get their first look at the actor in costume. On Tuesday, Peters was photographed on the set of the limited series, which was created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan. In the photos, Peters can be seen donning a plaid shirt, jeans, and a pair of glasses very similar to the ones that Dahmer was known to wear.

In addition to Peters, the series will also star two-time Oscar nominee Richard Jenkins, as Dahmer's father, and Reno 911's Niecy Nash. The actress will portray a woman named Glenda Cleveland, who was from Milwaukee, and who reported Dahmer to authorities many months before his arrest in July 1991. After being apprehended by police, Dahmer was convicted and sentenced to 16 lifetimes behind bars. He was later murdered by another inmate while in prison.

Evan Peters on the set of “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” in Los Angeles today. #Monster pic.twitter.com/wgwA59eFEu — AHS Media (@theahszone) June 8, 2021

Most recently, Peters appeared as Detective Zabel in the hit HBO limited series, Mare of Easttown, starring opposite Kate Winslet. In May, he sat down for a conversation with his friend and former American Horror Story co-star Billie Lourd and opened up about how he got involved with the series. "They sent me the script and it said that Kate Winslet was going to be the lead, and that it was an HBO crime drama. So I was like, dude, I’ve got to really work on this one," he said, per Interview Magazine. "I did the self-tape thing, so it was super awkward and weird."

Speaking about working with Winslet, Peters confessed to being "terrified and nervous and stressed out" beforehand. "I’m such a huge fan, and she’s one of the best actresses of all time," he said. "But she was so warm and down-to-earth and immediately disarming."

Peters then went on to say, "What’s really cool is that she’s very collaborative. I thought she was going to be like, 'Nope, I’m right. You’re all wrong.' You know, because she’s brilliant. But she was very open to new ideas and exploring things. I found that really reassuring, and surprising, since she’s set at such a high caliber." All episodes of Mare of Easttown are now streaming on HBO Max. Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story does not currently have an announced premiere date.