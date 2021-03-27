Evan Peters Fans Share Concerns for His Well-Being After Jeffery Dahmer Casting

✖

Earlier this week, it was reported that Evan Peters had been cast to play serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in Ryan Murphy's new Netflix series, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Naturally, fans quickly took to Twitter to share their thoughts on this casting news. But, some fans took to social media to raise concerns for Peters' well-being, as this won't be the first time that he'll be taking on a dark role.

One fan wrote on Twitter that they "worry" for the actor's mental health due to the dark roles that he plays, the latest being Jeffrey Dahmer in this upcoming project. They noted that these kinds of roles can "wear on a person" after some time. Their tweet has garnered over 200,000 likes and over 20,000 retweets, an indication that there are others who share this same concern for the actor. Another user added, in reference to that tweet, "This is an important conversation." In addition to portraying Dahmer, Peters has taken on a number of different "dark" roles throughout his career. He portrayed many of those serious characters during his time on American Horror Story, another one of Murphy's projects.

i worry about evan peters mental health. he plays some dark roles. can wear on a person after a while. https://t.co/rmw9xABvMb — B.B 💕 (@breesunshinee) March 25, 2021

As previously mentioned, Variety reported on Tuesday that Peters had been cast to play Dahmer in Murphy's Monster. It was also announced that Niecy Nash, who previously starred in Murphy's Scream Queens, was cast as the female lead of the limited series. Nash will play Glenda Cleveland, a neighbor of Dahmer's who alerted the authorities to his suspicious behavior. But, they did not listen to her concerns. Penelope Ann Miller has been cast as Joyce, Dahmer's mother, while Richard Jenkins will play Lionel, Dahmer's father.

Monster will focus on Dahmer's story in a different way. Instead of being from the serial killer's point of view, the limited series will tell his story from the eyes of his victims. Additionally, the show will also feature a look into the role that white privilege played in Dahmer's ability to escape charges for so long. The show will reportedly depict 10 times when Dahmer was apprehended by authorities but was not prosecuted for his crimes.