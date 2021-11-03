‘Emily in Paris’ Season 2: Release Date and More Updates

Emily in Paris Season 2 is less than two months away now, and there are still quite a few questions left. The Netflix original series premiered in 2020 and became one of the breakout sitcoms that the service offered, though it earned a lot of retrospective backlash after its release as well. That hasn’t stopped fans from eagerly anticipating the next installment.

Lily Collins stars as Emily in Emily in Paris, which follows an ambitious 20-something who accepts a job in Paris, France despite feeling under-qualified. The show traces her triumphs, failures and simply silly moments adjusting to a new way of life, combining sitcom tropes, romcom tropes into an all-around underdog story. The show itself became an unlikely contender in the 2020 award show circuit, and was praised by many for being unapologetically cheesy. It also left off on a major cliffhanger, so fans have been impatient for Season 2 to drop.

Thankfully, it’s almost here. Emily in Paris Season 2 hits Netflix on Wednesday, Dec. 22. We also have a few hints about the cast, the setting and the storyline itself, though be warned — those avoiding spoilers may want to simply wait for the release date at this point. For everyone else, here’s what we know about Emily in Paris Season 2 so far.

Teaser

Netflix released a teaser for Emily in Paris Season 2 back in September, along with the release date. It seems to show the titular character more laid back than usual, though fans doubt that can last all season.

Renewal

Emily in Paris premiered in October of 2020 and it was renewed quickly in November. This means that the show performed relatively well, though Netflix has not published any detailed ratings or metrics. Typically, the company decides on a show’s renewal based on its performance in its first four weeks, so this quick pick-up for Emily is a good sign.

Production

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emily In Paris (@emilyinparis)

Netflix confirmed that Emily in Paris Season 2 began filming in May of 2021. Production times can vary greatly from show to show, so this didn’t help us pin down a release date, but it did provide hope that the new season is coming.

Emily in Paris will return for Season 2! pic.twitter.com/QDOzpzjliz — Netflix (@netflix) November 11, 2020

Netflix has released another “teaser” for Emily in Paris Season 2 this summer, apparently filmed during the coronavirus pandemic, as the entire cast seemed to be in isolation. All of them excitedly promoted the catchphrase “Deux is better than Un.”

Cast

Speaking of the cast, series creator Darren Star has confirmed that all of the actors in Season 1 will return in Season 2. During an interview with Oprah Magazine in November, he confirmed that Lily Collins, Lucas Bravo, Camille Razat and Ashley Park will all be back, as will the Savoir employees Philippin Leroy-Beaulieu, Samuel Arnold and Bruna Gouery.

Growth

Star also teased some major character development for Emily in Season 2. He said: “In season two, she’s going to be more of a part of the fabric of the world she’s living in. She’ll be more of a resident of the city. She’ll have her feet on the ground a little more. She’s making a life there.”

In another interview with E! News, Star said: “I think Emily has some surprising tough choices. The show’s so much about the culture undermining her expectations of how things are and how things seem. And everything will not be as it seems. It’s always about challenging her American worldview. We certainly have a lot of forks in the road and a lot of places to go.”

Mindy

Ashley Park gave an interview with Oprah Magazine as well, where she speculated about where her character Mindy is heading. She hinted that she would love to see Mindy find her own romance in Paris, but that she’s game for whatever comes her way.

“I know I’m in good hands. I trust what’s planned. But a love interest would be fun,” she said. “But the most important thing to me is the friendship with Emily.”

Collins, too said she wants to see Mindy mixing it up in Season 2. She said: “I’m excited for Mindy to move into the apartment building because I feel like that’s going to cause some mayhem. I just think she’s going to throw a wrench into the situation, and I’m imagining apartment game nights or something.”

Love Triangle

Whatever is next, the whole cast is pretty sure that a love triangle between Emily, Gabriel and Camille will be a big part of it. Collins told the magazine that she has even considered the possibility of a romance between Camille and Emily, saying: “There are tons of little moments where you’re like, ‘… Does Camille like Emily?’ You can’t really get a vibe, and I feel like that ambiguity is what keeps Emily intrigued.”

“I feel like the next season will only create more love triangle drama, although maybe Emily will have a little bit of a stronger handle on the situation,” she went on. “Or maybe not.”

Memo

omg the emily in paris season 2 renewal comes as a memo from savoir!? c’est magnifique! pic.twitter.com/DxLOPqd1jQ — Max Berlinger (@Berlinger) November 11, 2020

Finally, for those who haven’t seen it, Netflix released a fictional “memo” from Savoir when it announced Emily in Paris Season 2. The post may just be a joke, or it may have some real hints about where the series is heading. Read the memo from Sylvie (Leroy-Beaulieu) below:

“Despite her overconfident manner and lack of prior experience in luxury goods marketing, she has nonetheless managed to charm some of our hard-to-impress clients during her short time at Savoir,” it reads. “Call it Bonne chance, or American ingenuity — I’m leaning towards the former — her results are impressive. We love having Emily in Paris! But please don’t let her know that.”



Emily in Paris Season 2 has no official release date yet. Season 1 is streaming on Netflix now.