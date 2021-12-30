Elvis Presley Movie Exiting Hulu in Just a Few Days

Elvis Presley fans now have just hours left to watch one of the rock icon’s most beloved films on Hulu. The 1962 Golden Globe-nominated musical comedy film Girls! Girls! Girls! is set to leave the Hulu streaming library as the tock clicks down to the end of 2021. The film marked Elvis’ 11th film overall, following on the heels of 1961’s Blue Hawaii and 1957’s Jailhouse Rock.

Girls! Girls! Girls!‘s departure was confirmed in late November when Hulu released its full list of titles coming to and leaving its content catalog. According to that roundup, the film will exit Hulu on Friday, Dec. 31, meaning fans have just a handful of hours left. It will exit alongside a handful of other titles, including Con Air, Ave Ventura: Pet Detective, and both Shrek and Shrek 2, among many others. Following its Hulu exit, Girls! Girls! Girls! will still be available for streaming on Paramount+, which you can subscribe to here.

Debuting in 1962, Girls! Girls! Girls! stars Presley as a penniless Hawaiian fisherman who loves his life on the sea and dreams of owning his own boat. As he searches for a way to buy the Westwind, a boat that he built with his father, after he learns his boss is retiring to Arizona, he finds himself caught in a love triangle between a sexy nightclub singer and a nice girl with a secret. The film also stars Stella Stevens, Laurel Goodwin, and Jeremy Slate.

Girls! Girls! Girls! opened No. 1 on the Variety box office chart and finished the year at No. 19. While the film was nominated for Best Motion Picture – Musical at the 1963 Golden Globes, it hasn’t received as much love on Rotten Tomatoes, where it holds just a 33% critics score. On the same site, it received a 49% approval ratings from the audience.

While the 1962 film and several others will expire from the Hulu library on the final day of 2021, their exits will be making room for the streamer’s first additions from its 2022 catalog. Hulu is set to kick off the new year with dozens of new titles, with everything from (500) Days Of Summer to Charlie’s Angels and The Sandlot arriving in the Hulu streaming library on Saturday, Jan. 1. Those titles will be joined by even more, including the How I Met Your Mother spinoff How I Met Your Father, later in the month. You can see Hulu’s complete January 2022 lineup by clicking here.