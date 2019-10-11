‘El Camino’: Every ‘Breaking Bad’ Character Return in Netflix Movie

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie finally gave viewers a glimpse at Jesse Pinkman’s journey after the events of the hit drama series’ iconic final episode! The new Netflix film, written and directed by Vince Gilligan showed the tense adventure the beloved antihero took to escape Albuquerque, featuring the return of many beloved characters along the way.

The movie followed the direct aftermath of Walter White’s (Bryan Cranston) death after getting his revenge on the Nazis who kidnapped Jesse and stole the majority of his fortune. The new chapter in the Breaking Bad story also explores moments from the past, giving characters one final bow before saying a final goodbye.

Take a look at all the big character returns on El Camino. Spoilers ahead!

Jesse Pinkman

Aaron Paul’s iconic character returns as the most wanted man in America following Walter’s death. The poor guy is suffering from serious PTSD after spending a year locked in a cage and cooking for the Nazi group.

The film follows as he does his best to safely escape the city despite the hoards of law enforcement with the single goal to capture him.

Mike Ehrmantraut

The series’ mysterious fixer, who died in Season 5, returned for a flashback appearance at the start of the film.

He tells Jesse to take his money and run to Alaska where he might have a chance to move on from the darkness that surrounded his and Walter’s enterprise.

Skinny Pete and Badger

After escaping the compound and avoiding the massive police presence in the city, Jesse turns to his best friends, played by Charles Baker and Matt Jones for help. They give him a place to sleep for the night and give him money and a different car to keep the police off his trail.

SAC Ramey

Hank’s (Dean Norris) co-worker at the DEA can be seen on TV answering questions at a press conference about what happened at the Nazi compound, as well as naming Jesse Pinkman a wanted man and personal interest on the case.

Jesse’s parents

Jesse’s parents also make an appearance in a news segment that he watches, where they beg their son to turn himself in and cooperate with police. He later calls them and lures them out of their house to get a stash of guns he uses to ensure his escape.

Old Joe

The man who helped Walt and Jesse get rid of their van in Season 3 is back, but this time he was less willing to help.

Jesse, Skinny Pete and Badger ask him to get rid of El Camino that he used to escape the compound, but he refuses after noticing the police triggered the car’s LoJack and they will arrive at the residence any minute.

Todd Alquist

One of Jesse’s kidnappers and all-around psychopath Todd (Jesse Plemons) returns in flashback to give context as to why Jesse visits his apartment in present-day events. In the past, Todd takes Jesse to his apartment to help him dispose of his cleaning lady’s body after she discovers his hidden cash.

Jesse then uses that cash to secure his safe exit from the city.

Kenny

One of the members of the white supremacist group who died in the finale, Kenny makes an appearance in a tragic flashback scene of Jesse’s time as a prisoner.

Ed

The vacuum shop owner, who also happens to help people disappear when they are in trouble, makes an appearance when Jesse shows up to his shop desperately seeking his help.

He refuses to help him after he falls short on the payment. Once Jesse gets the money he needs, however, Ed (Robert Forster) safely transports him to Alaska and supplies him with a new identity.

Walter White

Bryan Cranston himself reprised his role of the enigmatic Walter White for a touching flashback scene to his and Jesse’s trip together in Season 2.

The scene featured the pair sharing a breakfast before cooking when Walter delivers the heartbreaking line: “You’re really lucky, you know that? That you didn’t have to wait your whole life to do something special.”

Jane

Jesse’s girlfriend, whose death of an overdose scarred many fans at the end of Season 2, also made a posthumous appearance at the end of the film.

After Jesse started his trek in Alaska to start his new life, he flashes back to a drive he took with Jane (Krysten Ritter) where they discuss not letting the universe tell them what to do with their lives, but instead to take control of their own destinies.

What did you think about El Camino? The film, as well as all five seasons of Breaking Bad, are currently streaming on Netflix.