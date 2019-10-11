‘El Camino’ Confirms Another Major ‘Breaking Bad’ Character’s Death

Walter White was not the only death left a mystery by the Breaking Bad series finale. The final episode of the AMC hit drama series left a few questions open-ended, which fans finally got an answer to in Netflix‘s highly-anticipated movie, El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie.

While series and film writer and director Vince Gilligan confirmed ahead of the premiere that Walter White was indeed dead in the new film, fans got the confirmation of another major character’s certain death as Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) fought for his freedom in the film.

Spoilers ahead for El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie

After Jesse avoids being caught by the police after driving away from the Nazi compound, he turns to his friends Skinny Pete (Charles Baker) and Badger (Matt L. Jones) for help.

They give him a place to rest for the night as the news reports on what happened after Walter White (Bryan Cranston) stormed into the compound and killed the white supremacists, allowing for Jesse to escape the place where he had been held captive for a year.

The next day, they give him a new car to throw his scent off the police and give him money to help him get out of town. Jesse, however, has other plans as he heads off to Toby’s (Jesse Plemons) apartment.

When he arrives, Jesse hears a news bulletin on the radio about a possible clue on the vast outreach of his and Walt’s methamphetamine empire. Police reveal a Houston woman is in critical condition at a hospital after a likely poisoning and that they were investigating her connection to Walt. They said the woman was not expected to survive.

Breaking Bad fans will recognize the Easter Egg as a reference to Lydia Rodarte-Quayle (Laura Fraser). The character was first introduced at the beginning of Season 5 and became a series regular for the second half of the season.

Lydia was a high-ranking employee of Madrigal Electromotive and a former associate of Gus Fring’s (Giancarlo Esposito), who reluctantly continues to work with Walt and Jesse after Gus’ death. She also teamed up with Toby after Walt left the business and was one of Walt’ final victims before his death in the finale.

After finding Toby and Lydia in a meeting and confronting them, Walt reveals he poisoned Lydia with ricin by putting it in a bag of the sugar supplement she adds to her tea. The poison makes her death a certainty.

El Camino featured many cameo appearances and ended with Jesse finding his way out of Albuquerque in search of a new life and with a new identity.

What did you think about the Netflix film? El Camino, as well as all seasons of Breaking Bad, are now streaming on Netflix.