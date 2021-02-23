Disney Plots TV Universe With Classic Characters, Set in Magic Kingdom

✖

Are Disney fans ready for a Magic Kingdom TV universe from the creator of Battlestar Galactica's reboot and Outlander? Ron Moore is set to develop a new set of properties akin to Disney's Marvel and Star Wars content. Only this time, it will feature their iconic characters from Disney's theme parks and films.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Moore will lead development for the slate of projects on Disney+ set in the company's "Magic Kingdom." The first is titled The Society of Explorers and Adventurers, introducing the idea of themed lands and characters featured in Disney properties actually existing in another reality.

The Magic Kingdom Universe's general idea would be to collect characters from the various areas of the Disney theme parks. The Hollywood Reporter uses the "Jungle Cruise" captain or the "Big Thunder Mountain" prospector as examples of characters used in the park that would be brought to life in the series.

Moore will write the initial series for Disney+ and then oversee the franchise if the effort succeeds. Considering the success of properties like Kingdom Hearts, which featured a similar concept to the overall "Magic Kingdom" idea, it wouldn't be surprising to see a series of similar nature take off. According to THR, Moore already has a writers room in the works and is seeking "three senior-level writers" to fill out the lead writer roles. The Outlander creator is also reportedly working closely with Disney's Imagineers, the minds behind the theme park attractions worldwide.

The Star Trek alum walked away from a deal at Sony TV to move to 20th TV and work with Disney, something he referred to as a dream regarding the media giant's classic catalog.

"I decided to go there mostly because my childhood was built around a lot of things that were Disney. I am a huge fan and aficionado of the Disneyland park in Anaheim to the point where I would go there by myself periodically and ride the rides," Moore told THR's TV's Top 5 podcast. "The opportunity for me to get to work on a lot of the classic IP that Disney has and things in their library that meant so much to me as a child growing up and that I have shared with my children ultimately was just something I couldn't pass up."

Moore is also connected to a revival of Swiss Family Robinson alongside Crazy Rich Asians director John M. Chu and even had talks of taking on a Star Wars project. Given the Magic Kingdom project's immense size, any of these other avenues may be placed in reserves. With the massive slate already announced for Star Wars and Marvel on the streaming platform, Disney is making a move to craft a massive slate that would dwarf what is seen on Netflix and Hulu.