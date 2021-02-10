'Outlander' Season 6 Officially Filming

✖

The Droughtlander will be over sooner rather than later! According to the official Starz Twitter account, Outlander season six is officially in production. Things at Fraser's Ridge are finally underway, and filming has begun in Scotland. The fifth season ended in May 2020, and the coronavirus pandemic caused major production delays, but Claire and Jamie will be back on our televisions before too long.

Star Sam Heughan confirmed the news on Twitter, sharing a picture of himself and costar Caitriona Balfe on set. "We’re BACK!! [Outlander] Season 6 shooting! Feel very fortunate to be working right now, production are ensuring everyone is safe and protected. Now just need to deal with the snow...."

The fifth season finally ended in a brutal place, with Claire reuniting with Jamie at their home after she suffered a violent sexual assault. Balfe told Elle that big things were coming in season six. "I enjoyed reading book six [A Breath of Snow and Ashes]. It's probably much easier to adapt than five [The Fiery Cross] was," Balfe explained. "Even though this has been a really strong season, the book itself was a tougher adaptation. For Claire, this is going to be an ongoing journey of recovery. She will probably try to plow on and get back to normality, but I don't think she's fully aware of just how difficult, subconsciously and psychologically, that's going to be for her. Obviously, we have the war coming. There's a lot happening on the horizon. I read two scripts already, and once we get back to filming, I think it's going to be a strong season again."

This season of Outlander will see America plunged into the Revolutionary War, and Heughan told Elle that he is ready to get back on the battlefield. "I think we've always done really [well] with the action sequences," Heughan said. "Certainly I think it's one of my stronger points in the show. It's nice when we get a bit of everything."

However, just as in seasons past, Outlander will always focus on the characters. "When we left Season 5, the whole family is fractured," Heughan said on Outlander End of Summer. "They are together but Claire still has some healing to do."