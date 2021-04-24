Disney Fans Demand This Beloved Show Be Added to Disney+

Mickey Mouse is often the very first character that comes to mind when Disney is brought. He's the company's mascot and has been ever since his debut in the 1928 short "Steamboat Willie." He's appeared in countless iterations over the years, included the latest TV show projects Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures and The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse. Many of his appearances, including classic shorts, are now streaming on Disney+. However, one of his most popular programs, the ABC/Toon Disney show House of Mouse, is nowhere to be found.

House of Mouse was a cartoon series that featured Mickey running a dinner club, with an all-star cast of Disney characters popping in. This includes heroes and villains from Disney's theatrical cartoons, in addition to the core group of Disney mascots like Donald Duck, Minnie Mouse and Goofy. Various escapades and gags would play out over half-hour episodes as new and old shorts would play in-between segments.

The show, which was the successor to the also-not-available Mickey Mouse Works, ran for 52 episodes between April 2001 and October 2003. There were also two direct-to-video movies, Mickey's Magical Christmas: Snowed in at the House of Mouse and Mickey's House of Villains. However, none of these installments are currently available to watch. As a result, fans have been rallying Disney+ to add them to its catalog. Scroll through to see some of their tweets pushing for House of Mouse's return.