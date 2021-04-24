Disney Fans Demand This Beloved Show Be Added to Disney+
Mickey Mouse is often the very first character that comes to mind when Disney is brought. He's the company's mascot and has been ever since his debut in the 1928 short "Steamboat Willie." He's appeared in countless iterations over the years, included the latest TV show projects Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures and The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse. Many of his appearances, including classic shorts, are now streaming on Disney+. However, one of his most popular programs, the ABC/Toon Disney show House of Mouse, is nowhere to be found.
House of Mouse was a cartoon series that featured Mickey running a dinner club, with an all-star cast of Disney characters popping in. This includes heroes and villains from Disney's theatrical cartoons, in addition to the core group of Disney mascots like Donald Duck, Minnie Mouse and Goofy. Various escapades and gags would play out over half-hour episodes as new and old shorts would play in-between segments.
The show, which was the successor to the also-not-available Mickey Mouse Works, ran for 52 episodes between April 2001 and October 2003. There were also two direct-to-video movies, Mickey's Magical Christmas: Snowed in at the House of Mouse and Mickey's House of Villains. However, none of these installments are currently available to watch. As a result, fans have been rallying Disney+ to add them to its catalog. Scroll through to see some of their tweets pushing for House of Mouse's return.
House of Mouse is a show that’s never gotten the attention it deserves. It accomplished so much and truly is one of the best shows Disney has ever done.
Let’s get this amazing show on Disney+ where it deserves to be.
Get this trending y’all: #BringHoMtoDisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/FdKxqsp9a1— The Lost Media Monsters (@TheLostMediaMon) April 16, 2021
"This show 100% needs to be on Disney+ it deserves it," one fan wrote. A second added, "One of my absolute childhood favorites and it holds up ever better as an adult! Let's do it!"
#BringHoMtoDisneyPlus— AKM221 - (20 days until birthday) (@AKM22111) April 16, 2021
Come on Disney, I've been waiting 20 years to see my childhood come back.
Please, put House of Mouse on Disney+.
I would in a second, without thinking twice, subscribe to the service, if you announced that House of Mouse was coming to Disney+. pic.twitter.com/U1vFSRLwDf
"Disney please put the House Of Mouse on Disney Plus it truly deserves it because this show was a big part of my childhood. Make it happen," a third fan wrote.
A wonderful House with a Mouse that STILL needs to be on Disney Plus! #BringHoMtoDisneyPlus— Sir Simon A. | Celebrating 5 Years of BLC (@BabyLamb5) April 17, 2021
"This show was a special one for many people, it's a huge Disney crossover with many memorable characters we love!" a fourth Twitter user wrote. "Let's give House Of Mouse a chance to be on Disney+ shall we?!"
AW NUT! #BringHoMtoDisneyPluspic.twitter.com/sxaVPGEp6x— Disney TV Animation News (@DisneyTVANews) April 16, 2021
"Hey Disney! #BringHoMtoDisneyPlus!" another fan tweeted. "I grew up with that show as a kid. That show was awesome. It was the best Mickey Mouse show ever."
#BringHoMtoDisneyPlus!— F.BARRA. (Cartoonist! , Keep Moving Forward) (@FBARRA6) April 17, 2021
Yes... that was my childhood stuff!@TheLostMediaMon pic.twitter.com/JIMlsTWyEt
"Never got around to watching this, but I know how it feels when Disney doesn't put amazing yet underrated shows on +, so #BringHoMtoDisneyPlus," another supporter of the cause tweeted.
.@disneyplus me if you also add the complete franchise of House Of Mouse
Which it includes the two direct to VHS/DVD films
-Mickey's Magical Christmas: Snowed in at the House of Mouse— Disney TV Animation News (@DisneyTVANews) April 16, 2021
-Mickey's House Of Villans#BringHoMtoDisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/EO2OBvrn2F
"House of Mouse never got the attention it deserves. So lets get this amazing show to Disney+ - where it deserved to be," a fan wrote. "Everyone who want it to come true please tweet about that. The more people want it, the more Disney will see it's worth the shot."
Such a great crossover series with many iconic Disney characters that deserves to be on Disney+!
If there was a revival at some point, I wish Oswald and Ortensia would appear too💙 pic.twitter.com/qKO0HcsDeF— Oswald The Lucky Rabbit Support (@oswald_support) April 17, 2021
Another fan took the movement a step further, adding, "Can we also get another season of House of Mouse, this time with the new Disney characters, Star Wars, and Marvel?"