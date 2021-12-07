Disney+ Down: Streamer Experiencing Outages Due to Amazon Server Issues

Disney+ reportedly went down on Tuesday, with the streamer experiencing outages due to Amazon server issues. ComicBook.com reports that the popular streaming service shut down for some subscribers after an undetermined number of servers went offline. The outlet noted that Down Detector’s outage map seemed to spike around 9 a.m. PT on Tuesday, and it is currently unknown if all customers have been able to get back into their Disney+ accounts.

Over on social media, Disney+ users have been commenting on the outage and they are understandably not happy about it. “Not Disney+ being down. I’m just trying to rewatch WandaVision in peace!!!” one Twitter user exclaimed. Someone else added, “Shows what happens when so many companies put their faith in the same company to host their services. Ring, United AL, Cap One, Disney+, Canva, and dozens more all go down at once when Amazon can’t keep their services running smoothly. We need to find alternatives. Finally, writer and radio host Justin Bradford implied that the issue may be bigger than just the streaming service, tweeting, “Oh yeah, it’s huge. Amazon also can’t do much of anything right now. Delivery drivers just stuck. Disney down. Netflix. So many things.”

Disney+ first launched two years ago —on Nov. 12, 2019 — and has very quickly become one of the most popular streaming media services. With award-winning series such as The Mandalorian and WandaVision, Disney+ has already proven that it can hold up against the original content produced by long-established streamers like Netflix and Hulu. The service also broke ground by offering films such as Mulan and Black Widow as rental options during the pandemic, giving subscribers the chance to watch the films from their own homes instead of a crowded theater.

