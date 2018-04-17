‘Dear White People’ Teaser Reveals Season 2 Premiere Date

Netflix has released a teaser for Dear White People Volume 2, which premieres on the streaming service on Friday, May 4.

The hyper-satirical show will pick up right where the first season left off — after the failed protest on Winchester University’s campus. It promises to continue addressing the nuances of intersectional social justice in today’s world, with plenty of cutting jokes thrown in for good measure.

“Let’s break it down: Cultural appropriation, sex and gender norms, racist bots, conspiracy theories, Jesus, weed, The Sunken Place and WAY more,” the teaser’s description reads, echoing the voice over.

Netflix picked up Dear White People for a second season way back in June, just two months after the first season premiered. The order came just after the streaming giant had cancelled a number of their beloved original series, including The Get Down, Sense8 and Girlboss. The promise a second season of Dear White People helped renew some customers’ faith that the company was still committed to pushing new stories forward.

Dear White People is based on a film by the same name, which came out in 2014. The story follows students of color attending a fictional Ivy League school, where they navigate the world of a predominately white, socially insular student populous.

The series stars Logan Browning, Brandon P. Bell, Antoinette Robertson, DeRon Horton, John Patrick Amedori, Ashley Blaine Featherson and Marque Richardson.

As they prepare for the new season of Dear White People, along with a number of other premieres, Netflix is celebrating a first quarter that was more successful than they could have hoped for. The streaming service picked up a total of 7.41 million new subscribers in the beginning of 2018 — a 50 percent increase from this time last year.

The total is almost a million more than Wall Street analysts predicted Netflix would reach by this time. Nearly 2 million of this quarter’s new subscribers are in the United States. All told, Netflix now has 125 million subscribers across the world. One year ago, that number was 117.6 million. The company’s total revenue has also skyrocketed, rising 43 percent since last year, totaling $3.7 billion for the quarter.

Netflix announced that revenue was gained at “the fastest pace in the history of our streaming business, due to a 25 percent increase in average paid streaming memberships and a 14% rise in ASP,” or average subscription price.

The first fiscal quarter of 2018 also saw 18 new original series on Netflix, and 11 new seasons of existing shows. In comparison, Netflix added 11 new series in the first quarter of 2017, and only three new seasons of old ones.