'Cuties': Social Media Calls to 'Cancel Netflix' After Controversial Movie Receives Critical Acclaim

Social media is calling on subscribers to "Cancel Netflix" after the streaming giant moved forward with the release of Cuties. The film, Maïmouna Doucouré's directorial debut, garnered fierce backlash earlier this month over the hypersexualization of young girls in Netflix's promotional material for the film.

The film follows a young Senegalese Muslim girl split between her family's traditional upbringing and her friends at school who are influenced by internet culture. Netflix's initial description for the film read, "Amy, 11, becomes fascinated with a twerking dance crew. Hoping to join them, she starts to explore her femininity, defying her family's traditions," and was accompanied by a poster of the girls in revealing dance outfits. The streamer later changed both the description and the poster after receiving heated backlash online, issuing an apology "for the inappropriate artwork that we used for this film," which they said, "was not an accurate representation of the film, so the image and description has been updated."

Despite that change, however, many subscribers felt the film's release should be pulled altogether. As subscribers noticed that the streamer had instead chosen to ignore those calls and debut the film as planned on Sept. 9 – the film has received praise from critics, with Cuties receiving a 90% certified fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes – many took to social media to condemn the decision. On Thursday morning, "Cancel Netflix" was even trending as subscribers called on others to cancel their Netflix subscription.