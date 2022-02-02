‘Criminal Minds’ Star Paget Brewster Reacts to News Reboot Is Still a Go

The Criminal Minds reboot is still a go over at Paramount+, and series star Paget Brewster recently reacted to the big news. Taking to Twitter, Brewster shared a Deadline article about the forthcoming series and exclaimed that she’s never felt “so right” to be “wrong.” The actress then added, “I love it!” Last year, Brewster was asked in an interview about the chances of the reboot ever manifesting, to which she replied that she thought it was “unlikely.”

This week, in a new statement, Paramount+ Original Scripted Series Present Nicole Clemens assured fans that the revival series is not dead. “We are still very much in development on ,” she said. “We’ll have more to share on that soon but it is alive and well.” Clemons went on to explain that the delay of the new series was more related to leadership changes as opposed to anything specific about the project itself. At this time, there is no word on when the series will debut.

Criminal Minds premiered in 2005 and ran for 15 seasons, eventually concluding in 2020. Fans were devastated to see the series end, but just months after its finale, Paramount+ revealed plans for a 10-episode revivals series. There have not been many updates since the announcement, so it’s a great sign that Clemons has now confirmed the streaming service is still developing the revival.

At the end of its run, Criminal Minds starred Brewster, Matthew Gray Gubler, A. J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Joe Mantegna, Aisha Tyler, Adam Rodriguez, and Daniel Henney. It had also previously featured actors such as Shemar Moore, Mandy Patinkin, and Thomas Gibson. A number of other big-name stars turned up in main and recurring roles over the years, including Jennifer Love Hewitt, Jeanne Tripplehorn, and Jane Lynch.

Ahead of its finale season, Criminal Minds showrunner and executive producer Erica Messer spoke about working in the show’s writers room and commented on her interest in a series continuation. “Some people love telling procedural stories and especially serial killer stories, so some plan to keep pursuing that,” Messer told EW. “Others like myself wanted to step away from it a little bit and look for the light in the world instead of all this darkness. But everybody who’s been on this show has an incredible skill set that we can’t ignore. It’s the skill set of being able to tell a mystery and being able to tell a character-driven procedural. It’s been a lot of fun.”