'Criminal Minds' Star Paget Brewster Shares Update on Getting Older Without 'Injections or Surgery'

Paget Brewster is embracing her age and all of the changes that come with it. The actress, who recently reprised her role as Emily Prentiss in Criminal Minds: Evolution, began the new year by opening up about her decision to age with "injections or surgery."

In a Sunday night post, which was shared alongside a photo of Prentiss' new look, which includes her rocking gray hair, Brewster wrote that she is "excited about 2023" before she went on to reflect on the aging process. The actress admitted that "it's hard getting older and not doing injections or surgery," adding, "but I choose that." While Brewster said that she is "older," she went on to note that she is "still hard working, inquisitive and sexy. Very sexy."

Hi guys. I’m excited about 2023! It’s hard getting older and not doing injections or surgery but I choose that. I’m older. I’m still hard working, inquisitive and sexy. Very sexy. pic.twitter.com/d6jAaqYhU3 — paget brewster (@pagetpaget) January 2, 2023

This is far from the first time Brewster has opened up about embracing her age. When she debuted the first look of her onscreen counterpart in Criminal Minds: Evolution, Paramount+'s Criminal Minds revival, in August, Brewster said she hoped fans were "excited for a slightly older, sassier, no filters, grey-haired Prentiss," adding, "And if you aren't, that's cool, just tell someone else."

While the image marked the first time Prentiss donned gray locks, having previously only been seen with her jet black hair, Brewster had actually been rocking the look for many years. She revealed back in 2018 that she let her natural hair grow out many years ago, revealing that she cut all of my long, dyed hair off to grow out my real hair." She continued, "It's 5 shades of gray and I love it. I will no longer try to look 30 until I'm 70. Suck it, Hollywood." At the time, she explained that she "started going grey at 28," and "hated dying my roots every single weekend, straightening my bangs and then doing a 45 minute blow out every single morning at 5am to work." Brewster noted that she "did my 'job' as an actress in this business for 20 years. I can still do it in a wig," adding, "I love my grey. If no one else does, I don't care. I am too old and too sexy to give a s-."

Brewster's latest post celebrating the aging process sparked plenty of positive feedback, with one person writing, "you look awesome Paget," as somebody else tweeted, "I celebrate this post and I celebrate you. Loving this new year energy." Brewster is best known for her role as Unit Chief Emily Prentiss in the Criminal Minds series. The actress appeared in the role on 12 of the show's original 15 seasons and recently reprised the role for Criminal Minds: Evolution. The series is currently on a holiday hiatus and is set to return with new episodes on Jan. 12 on Paramount+.