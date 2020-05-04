Love in the Time of Coronavirus: 10 Best Movies to Check out on Your Virtual First Date

Even with the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the world, dating has not simply stopped. For single people, sheltering in place and social distancing can be difficult, and it is understandable that many are looking for ways to continue "dating" virtually. Fortunately, streaming makes it easy to have dinner and a movie together from separate homes. Many people are turning to streaming services to find common ground with friends and loved ones through the coronavirus pandemic. It is easy to get on the phone or start a video chat, hit "play" on a movie at the same time, and feel like you're watching it together. The popular Chrome extension Netflix Party makes this even easier, allowing users to sync their movies or shows up and watch together, with a small text chat beside the screen so that they can discuss what they're seeing. With this, you can put on a video chat or just keep it to texts. Netflix Party is already a huge hit with friend groups, families and anyone looking to bridge the gap without risking infection, but using it for a first date might be the ultimate test. Choosing a first date movie for Netflix Party presents all kinds of questions — mutual interests, classic versus contemporary, and genre preference. If you have not used Netflix party yet, it's simple. It's a Chrome extension that you install in your browser, and it creates a small "NP" symbol on the top-right hand side of your screen. With that, you can create your own Netflix Party and invite another user to join, or else join one you have been invited to. Once you've done that, you just need to pick the perfect movie for your virtual first date. Here are 10 great options for a first date on Netflix Party.

The Half of It One of Netflix's newest original movies, The Half of It is a coming-of-age rom-com with an incredible twist. It stars Leah Lewis as Ellie Chu and Daniel Diemer as Paul Munsky, both of whom are in love with Aster Flores, played by Alexxis Lemire. The two romantic rivals develop a deep friendship through their shared affection for Aster, providing a rom-com that is more about friendship than romance. Since this one is a relatively new movie, chances are good that neither of you have seen it. This might be perfect for a first date, since there are no overblown expectations for one of you loving the other's favorite movie.

Dangerous Lies Another new entry to the Netflix catalogue, Dangerous Lies is a thriller centering around a young married couple. This might be a little intense depending on how your date feels about scary movies, but if might be a good way to test their boundaries if you love the genre. It's also a great example of the dynamic you do not want with a romantic partner, so it's good to set those expectations early.

Been So Long Theater fans looking for a little more emotion in their first date movie may want to check out Been So Long, a musical about a single mom falling in love again. The movie is about people who do not get many chances to go out — easy to identify with these days. It stars Michaela Coel as Simone and Arinze Kane as Raymond, and the movie has been praised in particular for the chemistry between the two leads.

Someone Great Another Netflix original movie, Someone Great is not so much a love story as a break-up story. It stars Gina Rodriguez as a New Yorker preparing to move out of the city after a bad break-up,, out for one last night on the town with her two best friends. This one is great for laughs, and the hero is easy for everyone to root for.

Groundhog Day Has there ever been a time where Groundhog Day was more relevant than during the coronavirus Pandemic and social distancing? This classic is a great pick if you want to be able to chat with your date, since you have both probably seen it at some point. The daily repetition make hit harder than ever since we are all now stuck in our small routines, and the love story in this movie rings as true as ever.

Hitch

Hitch is another movie that comes without much pressure to watch closely. On top of that, it lays out some of the worst dating tropes imaginable, sending a subtle hint to you and your date that those things will not fly between you. This is a good way to stay on the rom-com theme without getting too emotional and sappy, and keeping the laughs coming.

Mr. Right Send your date a subtle message that of admiration and confidence all at once by choosing Mr. Right for your first date flick. This movie stars Sam Rockwell and Anna Kendrick as two undeniable badasses, so if you identify with them in some way, it's a great sign.

Our Souls at Night Another welcome twist on the classic rom-com genre, Our Souls at Night is about an older couple falling in love, with all the experience of life behind them. It stars Jane Fonda and Robert Redford, and is based on a novel by the same name. This is a great way to go the romantic movie route for your date without comparing the characters to yourselves as one-to-one analogues.

Failure to Launch One great thing about the iconic early-2000s sitcom Failure to Launch is that it set the bar for men incredibly low. As long as you make a better impression than Matthew McConaughey's character does in this movie, chances are your date will be impressed. Even if you don't, you can probably still come across better than Justin Bartha's character Ace.