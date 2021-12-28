Controversial Netflix Series Back With Season 2 Trailer Addressing Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Cheer will officially return for Season 2 on Jan. 12. On Tuesday, Netflix released the trailer for the newest season which largely features the cast discussing the sexual misconduct allegations against Season 1 star Jerry Harris, per Entertainment Tonight. Harris was arrested back in September 2020 on child pornography charges. He was charged with six other counts including four counts of sexual exploitation of children, one count of enticement, and one count of traveling with the intent to engage in illicit sexual contact with a minor.

The trailer for Season 2 of Cheer features footage of the FBI raiding Harris’ home. Additionally, many members of the cast can be seen discussing the situation including head Navarro cheerleading coach Monica Aldama. She says, “It’s definitely the hardest season I’ve ever had.” Aldama continued, as she fought back tears, “I can’t even, like, process it right now.” Gabi Butler, who was also featured in Season 1, also touches upon the stress that the Navarro team has been facing lately. The cheerleader explains, “Cheerleading is the only thing that can get my mind off of everything else.”

News broke in September 2020 that Harris was under FBI investigation for allegedly soliciting sex and nude images from minors. Shortly after that news emerged, it was reported that Harris was arrested and charged with several counts including one count of receiving child pornography. In December 2020, Harris pleaded not guilty to all seven counts that he was charged with. If he is found guilty, he faces a significant amount of jail time. Each count of sexual exploitation carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison. The enticement charge carries a minimum of 10 years in prison.

When it was first reported that he was under investigation, a rep for Harris released a statement in which they denied the allegations. The statement read, “We categorically dispute the claims made against Jerry Harris, which are alleged to have occurred when he was a teenager. We are confident that when the investigation is completed the true facts will be revealed.” Cheer coach Aldama also released a statement about the allegations and wrote that her heart was “shattered into a million pieces” upon hearing the “shocking, unexpected” news. She continued, “Our children must be protected from abuse and exploitation, and I’m praying hard for the victims and everyone affected. Please respect our privacy as our family mourns during this heartbreaking time.”