'Cobra Kai': Is Tory's Dad Terry Silver?

Season 4 of Cobra Kai is currently filming, and fans have their share of theories on what's going to happen. One of the biggest theories is Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) returning to team up with John Kreese (Martin Kove) as the two main villains. However, fans are wondering if Terry is the father of Tory Nichols, who is played by Peyton List?

Tory was introduced to Cobra Kai fans in Season 2 and very little is known about her background. But as Q.V. Hough of Screen Rant mentions, Tory seems like a natural fit for the Cobra Kai dojo, which is connected to Silver. Hough writes: "As a character, Tory seems right at home within the Cobra Kai dojo, which was financed by none other than Terry Silver, as revealed in The Karate Kid Part III. Because both characters are part of a karate family, it's been speculated that their connection is much deeper."

Another reason why fans think the Silver-Nichols connection is real is Cobra Kai co-creator and executive producer Hayden Schlossberg. He has stated that Terry Silver is his favorite character, leading to fans theorizing that he used his money and power to get Tory out of trouble after starting the huge school fight at the end of Season 2. However, at the beginning of Season 3, it was revealed that Tory was expelled from West Valley High School and was given probation.

There isn't much evidence to support Tory and Terry being related, but Tory does grow closer to Kreese. In the third season, Kreese gets Tory back into the Cobra Kai dojo because he knows how strong of a fighter she is. Additionally, Cobra Kai shows flashback sequences that show Kreese was part of an elite special ops group during the Vietnam War and saved the life of a soldier named "Silver." In the finale of Season 3, Kreese is seen calling an old friend, who is assumed to be Terry.

Odds are Terry is not Tory's father, but it's likely will see The Karate Kid Part III villain make an appearance in the Netflix series later this year. And with List recently being named a series regular, fans will get to see a lot of Tory in Season 4.