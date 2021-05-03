'Cobra Kai' Star Tamlyn Tomita Has an Important Project Lined Up

✖

Tamlyn Tomita, who is known as Kumiko in The Karate Kid Part II and reprised the role in the Netflix series Cobra Kai, has landed a big project. According to Deadline, Tomita, 55, will be featured in the independent film Whose Child, a film about child about and directed by Roxy Shih. Tomita will play the role of Sallie, who is "a compassionate and gentle yet strong-willed attorney who takes on the child abuse case pro-bono for the greater good of a broken criminal court system."

Whose Child also stars Anna Schafer, and she plays a woman working in public relations at a children's hospital. Her life gets turned around when she assigned to be an "auntie" for a young boy named Billy, who is hanging on to his life. Billy is dealing with head trauma and is in a coma, but Schafer's character realizes that the injures Billy suffered is from child abuse, leading her to take on a system that has failed him.

Tomita has put together a strong career. Her film credits include The Joy Luck Club, Come See The Paradise and The Day After Tomorrow. On the TV side, Tomita has starred in Epix’s Berlin Station, The Good Doctor and Star Trek: Picard. However, most fans know her from The Karate Kid Part II and were happy to learn she was going to be in the third season of Cobra Kai.

"I think it was a surprise email that came early last year," she said to Entertainment Weekly in December. "They were wondering if I'd be interested in coming back as Kumiko. They said they would send a script as soon as they could get one ready. I think they were still finishing shooting season 2. They came back to me [with a script] in the summer, and it was so sweet. I said I would love to be able to participate. And they said, 'Fantastic! We're so happy. And Ralph [Macchio] will be so happy!'"

Tomita also talked about the big reunion with Daniel LaRusso (Macchio). "I think it'll answer a lot of questions, and fans will be happy as to where [the characters] find themselves and the kind of discussions they have," she said. "I think fans will be pleased. I just hope with all the hope in my heart that we all did a good job."