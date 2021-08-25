Chase Elliott Details How Much 'Fun' He Had With Dale Earnhardt Jr. in New Documentary (Exclusive)

✖

Chase Elliott is one of the top young stars of NASCAR, winning the Cup Series Championship last year and on pace to win another title this season. His success has led to Peacock taking a closer look at his life with the new documentary Chase, which is streaming right now. PopCulture.com recently caught up with Elliott, who talked about his experience working on the documentary and hanging out with NASCAR legend and documentary host Dale Earnhardt Jr.

"I'm not sure I'm used to the word 'documentary,' but nonetheless, basically just showing Dale around town a little bit and talking about racing," Elliott said. "Which to me obviously, has pretty much been the entirety of my life has been centered around racing in some way, shape or form. We had fun with it. It was a good opportunity to get Dale down here and see a part of Georgia that he's never been to. A part of Georgia that he has known a lot about, but has never visited. So definitely, enjoyed doing it. And hope everybody has fun watching."

Elliott, who is the son of NASCAR legend Bill Elliott, grew up in Dawsonville, Georgia, and fans will be able to see his hometown and the people that helped him along the way. The documentary also includes a sit-down interview with Bill Elliott, who won the Winston Cup Series in 1988.

"We had a lot of fun," Chase Elliott said about working with Earnhardt. "I mean, at the end of the day, I think he did too. And we did interviews and different things, so it wasn't like we were just free and clear, able to go do whatever we wanted. But at the same time, we did have a chance to look at some of dad's old cars and went out in the lake a little bit. And just really showed him the area. And I think he enjoyed it too. So yeah, we had a good time."

Elliott also revealed what was the best part of the documentary. "I think the best part would probably be just the questions and the interview side of things," he said. "Just because Dale and I feel like we just had just really open. And it was more of a conversation more so than it was a sit-down question and answer.

"We were just talking racing, talking about my career, talking about how I have got to where I'm at. And then obviously, he's experienced some similar things to me growing up with his dad being involved in racing, obviously, and whatnot. I think that part will probably be most engaging."

You can see Chase compete against NASCAR's top drivers in the Cup Series regular-season finale under the lights at Daytona International Speedway this Saturday night, August 28, at 7 p.m. ET on NBC. Pre-race coverage begins at 6 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

PopCulture.com editors choose the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission. PopCulture nor ViacomCBS are responsible for prices subject to change.