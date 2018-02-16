Chadwick Boseman's Final Performance in Marvel's 'What If...?' Has Social Media Emotional

Marvel released the first trailer for the upcoming animated Disney+ series What If...?, which features the final performance of Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther. Boseman is featured in an episode where T'Challa becomes Star-Lord, Chris Pratt's character from the Guardians of the Galaxy movies, instead of Black Panther. Boseman recorded his lines shortly before his death in August 2020. Boseman's appearance in the trailer inspired tears from social media users on Thursday.

What If...? is inspired by a series Marvel launched in 1977 that explores alternate timelines in the Marvel universe. Jeffrey Wright (Westworld) narrates the series as The Watcher, who sees how alternate decisions may have changed how the Marvel Cinematic Universe turned out. For example, one episode features Hayley Atwill's Peggy Carter becoming Captain Carter instead of Steve Rogers becoming Captain America. Another episode features Iron Man being saved by Michael B. Jordan's Killmonger during the events of the first Iron Man movie.

Unlike other MCU projects, What If...? is an animated series featuring a cell-shaded style by Squeeze and Flying Bark Productions, which Bryan Andrews directing. A.C. Bradley (Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia) created the series and serves as showrunner. The first season will run 10 episodes and includes several MCU actors reprising their roles. Josh Brolin, Dominic Cooper, Michael Douglas, Karen Gillan, Jeff Goldblum, Sean Gunn, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Jeremy Renner, Natalie Portman, Samuel L. Jackson, Paul Rudd, Michael Rooker, and Mark Ruffalo are just a few actors voicing the animated versions of their characters.