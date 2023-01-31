'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Cast Breaks Down in Hilarious Exclusive Gag Reel

The serious tone of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever did not stop laughter from breaking out between takes. In a PopCulture.com exclusive, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans can get a look at the gag reel, showing the film's stars breaking out into laughter and having a few fun moments onset. The reel is included with the Oscar-nominated film's home video release.

Disney will release Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on digital platforms and Disney+ on Feb. 1. The physical 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray, and DVD editions will be released on Feb. 7. The bonus features include deleted scenes, a gag reel and an audio commentary with writer-director Ryan Coogler, co-writer Joe Robert Cole, and cinematographer Autumn Durald Arkapaw. Disney is also releasing a digital two-movie bundle with the 2018 Black Panther movie.

The gag reel shows that even the biggest stars in the world can flub their lines. Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Michaela Coel, Martin Freeman, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus are all seen breaking while trying to deliver Coogler and Cole's serious dialogue. It turns out you can have fun in Wakanda after all.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set one year after T'Challa, played by the late Chadwick Boseman, died. Wakanda finds itself at a crossroads, with T'Challa's mother Ramonda (Angela Bassett) leading the country as Shuri (Wright) dedicates herself to technology while grieving for her brother. The country finds itself on a collision course with the King of the underwater civilization Talokan (Tenoch Huerta Mejia) after outsiders learn how to find Vibranium. The movie also introduces the tech genius Riri Williams, played by Dominique Thorne.

The movie earned five Oscar nominations, including the first-ever acting nomination for an MCU movie. Angela Bassett was nominated for Best Supporting Actress, an award she also won at the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10. "Lift Me Up," the song by Tems, Rihanna, Coogler, and Ludwig Goransson, was nominated for Best Original Song. The film also picked up nods for Best Makeup and Hairstyling, Best Costume Design and Best Visual Effects.

The original Black Panther made movie history in 2019 when it became the first comic book movie nominated for Best Picture. Although it did not win, the movie still won Best Original Score, Best Production Design and Best Costume Design. Black Panther is also available to stream on Disney+.