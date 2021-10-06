Beloved ABC Show Is Finally Streaming on Hulu

For the first time since its debut back in 2009, the hit ABC crime-comedy-drama Castle is available for streaming. More than five years after the series concluded its eight-season run on the alphabet network, all 173 episodes of Castle are now available for streaming on Hulu, marking the first time the show has landed on a streaming platform. The Nathan Fillion-starring show officially arrived on Hulu on Wednesday, Oct. 6.

Fans, who for years have scoured streaming services in an effort to binge their favorite show, are now taking to social media to celebrate the latest addition to the Hulu streaming library, with one person tweeting, “finding out [Castle‘s] now on Hulu made my day.” Somebody else added, “is on HULU looks like that’s what I’m doing Thursday night,” with a third fan writing, “Finally CASTLE is on HULU…now bring on the weekend ehhh!!!!” Another fan said, “this isn’t a drill! [Castle] is now on [Hulu].”

“Hulu is thrilled to be bringing Castle to the service for the beloved series’ U.S. streaming premiere,” Brian Henderson, Hulu SVP of SVOD Content Programming & Partnerships, said in a statement obtained by TVLine upon the announcement the show would make Hulu its streaming home. “It’s a great addition to our vast TV library and we can’t wait for subscribers to relive all eight seasons… or discover the series for the first time.”

Initially premiering on ABC on March 9, 2009, Castle tarred Fillion as Richard Castle, a mystery novelist who teams up with NYPD Detective Kate Beckett to help solve a string of murders being carried out by a copycat killer who takes inspiration from Castle’s novels. In addition to Fillion, the series starred Stana Katic, Susan Sullivan, Molly Quinn, Jon Huertas, Seamus Dever, Tamala Jones, Ruben Santiago-Hudson, and Penny Johnson Jerald. The show ran for a total of eight seasons before ABC announced in May 2016 that it would not move forward with Castle Season 9. The final episode of the show aired on May 16, 2016.

Throughout the show’s run, it enjoyed plenty of success and won five People’s Choice Awards, including for Favorite TV Crime Drama and for both Fillion and Katic. The show also performed well in the ratings. Its arrival on Hulu comes as Lifetime picked up the rights to Castle. After previously airing via syndication on TNT, Castle now airs on Lifetime on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. ET. For those wishing to binge the show, all eight seasons of Castle are now available for streaming on Hulu.