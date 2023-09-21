Best Fantasy Movies on Netflix (Streaming Guide)
Netflix has some of the fantasy genre's biggest blockbusters and hidden gems in its catalog.
As comic book adaptations have taken over the big screen, fantasy novel adaptations have taken over TV in the last decade or so. HBO's Game of Thrones let many people to believe that door-stopper books do better on the small screen - particularly in the age of streaming. However, there are still many great fantasy stories condensed into movie form.
Fantasy screen adaptations are nothing new, but in years past filmmakers strove for success like that of Peter Jackson's adaptation of The Lord of the Rings. These days, serialization seems like a better fit for the genre, but that doesn't negate the successes of the past. Many fans are looking back fondly on swords-and-sorcery adventures on the big screen, and as the most ubiquitous streaming service, Netflix is there to meet their needs. If you're looking for a fantasy fix between seasons of your favorite show, this list can help.
Many critics believe that part of the fantasy genre's current success is due to the prevalence of prestige series as an option rather than movies. In the past, studios often struggled to adapt a massive book into a marketable yet coherent movie. They no longer need to do so, taking eight to 13 hours to lovingly adapt every scene from the page to the screen.
Still, for years movies were the highest aspiration for an adaptation, and some succeeded immensely. Others may not have been perfect, but they're worth a watch for one reason or another. Here are the best fantasy movies that are available on Netflix at the time of this writing.
Conan the Barbarian
Right now, Netflix has both the 1982 version of Conan the Barbarian starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and the 2011 version starring Jason Momoa. Both are unique takes on one of the most classic franchises in the modern fantasy genre. They offer all the swords, sorcery and adventure with a more episodic, heroic approach than other series.prevnext
The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf
When every studio sought to find their own fantasy franchise and mimic the success of Game of Thrones, Netflix picked up The Witcher Saga by Andrzej Sapkowski, already beloved for its video game adaptations. Netflix worked fast to expand the franchise, starting with the animated prequel movie Nightmare of the Wolf. The movie is a perfect addition to the existing story, fleshing out characters and backstories without overstaying its welcome as an entirely separate series. It's worth a watch for casual fans and die-hards alike.prevnext
Dune
While fans wait for the frustratingly-delayed Dune: Part Two, they can fill the time by revisiting the 1984 adaptation of Dune by David Lynch. While Lynch's take is not universally beloved, it is a strong reminder of why Dune has always been classified as a fantasy novel more than a science fiction one.prevnext
Dracula Untold
Dracula Untold is a must-watch for fans of historical fantasy and classic literature. The movie takes the fictional story of "Count Dracula" and combines it with the historical account of Vlad III "The Impaler" Drăculea – all with a hefty dose of magical intervention. The result is an action-horror-fantasy movie that somehow puts a fresh spin on a tired story.prevnext
'Fistful of Vengeance'
Fans of fantasy action will definitely want to check out Fistful of Vengeance - the film sequel to the Netflix original series Wu Assassins. This one misses the mark on "secondary world fantasy," but its focus on character and embrace of magical world-building make up for that as far as compatibility with modern fantasy fans goes.prevnext
'Fullmetal Alchemist'
Netflix is home to many live-action adaptations of acclaimed anime, which makes it a premiere destination for fans of the most imaginative fantasy being made. The live-action adaptation of Fullmetal Alchemist lives up to its source material and introduces a compelling magic system that should hook new fans easily.prevnext
'Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters'
Most of the Godzilla franchise takes place on a recognizable version of earth, but Netflix's animated film trilogy takes things much further. It is set in a distant future where humanity has fled the planet in order to escape the threat of Godzilla and monsters of his kind. It is a surprisingly grim and heartbreaking story, and definitely a must-watch for fans of grim-dark fantasy.prev