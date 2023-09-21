Best Fantasy Movies on Netflix (Streaming Guide)

As comic book adaptations have taken over the big screen, fantasy novel adaptations have taken over TV in the last decade or so. HBO's Game of Thrones let many people to believe that door-stopper books do better on the small screen - particularly in the age of streaming. However, there are still many great fantasy stories condensed into movie form.

Fantasy screen adaptations are nothing new, but in years past filmmakers strove for success like that of Peter Jackson's adaptation of The Lord of the Rings. These days, serialization seems like a better fit for the genre, but that doesn't negate the successes of the past. Many fans are looking back fondly on swords-and-sorcery adventures on the big screen, and as the most ubiquitous streaming service, Netflix is there to meet their needs. If you're looking for a fantasy fix between seasons of your favorite show, this list can help.

Many critics believe that part of the fantasy genre's current success is due to the prevalence of prestige series as an option rather than movies. In the past, studios often struggled to adapt a massive book into a marketable yet coherent movie. They no longer need to do so, taking eight to 13 hours to lovingly adapt every scene from the page to the screen.

Still, for years movies were the highest aspiration for an adaptation, and some succeeded immensely. Others may not have been perfect, but they're worth a watch for one reason or another. Here are the best fantasy movies that are available on Netflix at the time of this writing.