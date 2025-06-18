Beloved Netflix Show Could Be Returning After 6 Years

Special Agents Holden Ford and Bill Tench may be back on the case after all.

Six years after Netflix put David Fincher’s Mindhunter on indefinite hiatus, series star Holt McCallany recently renewed hope for the show to return.

In a new interview with CBR, McCallany revealed that he recently met with Fincher, who executive produced, directed, and served as showrunner throughout Mindhunter’s two-season run, and discussed the future of the show and the possibility of bringing Mindhunter back to the screen. However, fans shouldn’t expect a multi-episode Mindhunter Season 3. Instead, McCallany said Fincher is considering bringing the series back for “three two-hour movies.”

“I had a meeting with David Fincher in his office a few months ago, and he said to me that there is a chance that it may come back as three two-hour movies, but I think it’s just a chance,” he said. “I know there are writers that are working, but you know, David has to be happy with scripts.”

Widely regarded as not only one of the best crime shows, but also TV series, in recent years, Mindhunter premiered on Netflix in 2017. Based on John E. Douglas and Mark Olshaker’s true crime book Mindhunter: Inside the FBI’s Serial Crime Unit, the series chronicled the earliest days of the FBI’s Behavioral Science Unit and the agents that pioneered the development of modern serial-killer profiling. Along with McCallany and Jonathan Groff as special agents Bill Tench and Holden Ford, the series also starred Anna Torv as psychology professor Wendy Carr, as well as Joe Tuttle, Albert Jones, Stacey Roca, Michael Cerveris, Lauren Glazier, and Sierra McClain.

Although the show was a breakout hit – it holds a 95% audience score and 97% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes – just days after Season 2 premiered in August 2019, Netflix confirmed that Mindhunter was put on an “indefinite hold” and there were no plans for a third season. Fincher later said in 2023 that the series had been canceled. However, fans have long held out hope that Mindhunter could one day return.

At this time, nothing has been confirmed about a Mindhunter return, and the future of the show still very much remains in limbo, but McCallany said that he feels confident that “it could all be worked out,” and indicated that he is just as eager as fans to see the show return to screens.

“I felt very fortunate and privileged to have gotten to do that show at all. I would love it if it were to return. I think, like I said, you know, he gave me a little bit of hope when I had that meeting with him, but the sun, the moon, and the stars would all have to align,” he said. “The good news is that we’re at Netflix with The Waterfront, and those movies would also be for Netflix. So I think that in terms of dates and logistics, it could all be worked out, but it has to do, you know, with David really having the time and the inclination and being happy, you know, with the material. And, you know, that’s a big question mark.”

As fans await more news about the proposed Mindhunter movies, they can still binge the first two seasons on Netflix.