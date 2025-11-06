Beloved Cooking Video Game Being Turned Into Netflix Competition Show

A24 has acquired the rights to one of the most popular co-op games around, and they’ve tapped Netflix to help with a TV series adaptation.

The drama-filled cooking game Overcooked will soon become an unscripted competition series on the streamer, similar to some of Netflix’s other hit reality shows like Nailed It! and Floor Is Lava. The series will likely serve up high-stakes kitchen drama just like the wacky game is known for.

In Overcooked the video game, one to four players are chefs in kitchen levels that are filled with various challenges, hazards, and obstacles. Players must work together and properly communicate to cook and serve meals before customers get angry.

The TV series will be A24’s first venture into the world of reality television. Three members of the main game’s development studio Ghost Town Games—Gemma Langford, Oli De-Vine, and Phil Duncan—will executive produce the series.

The first game in the series was released in 2016, and eventually made its way to PlayStation 4, Windows, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. A sequel, Overcooked 2, was released in 2018 with online multiplayer, followed by plenty of extra levels as downloadable content. The next sequel, 2021’s Overcooked: All You Can Eat, features all the levels from the first two games newly remastered alongside tons of other new levels and modes.