Beloved Charlie Brown Movie Now Streaming Free on YouTube

Apple TV+ may be the home of a handful of Peanuts projects, but a beloved Charlie Brown movie is streaming for free right now.

Bon Voyage, Charlie Brown (and Don’t Come Back!!) is available for free (with ads) on YouTube.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Directed by Bill Melendez and written by Peanuts creator Charles M. Schulz, Bon Voyage, Charlie Brown was released in May 1980 and is the fourth full-length feature film based on the Peanuts comic strip. It is also the last film to be produced during Schulz’s lifetime and the last Peanuts film until 2015’s The Peanuts Movie.

YouTube

In the big screen adventure, Charlie Brown, Lucy, Linus, and other exchange students take in the sights of England and France. Snoopy, meanwhile, finds himself competing at the Wimbledon tennis championship shortly before everyone moves on to the Continent. In France, the gang is ensconced in a lavish chateau thanks to an unseen benefactor.

The voice cast includes Arrin Skelley, Daniel Anderson, Patricia Patts, Casey Carlson, Annalisa Bortolin, Laura Planting, Melendez, Pascale De Barolet, Roseline Rubens, Debbie Muller, and Scott Beach. YouTube is the only way to stream Bon Voyage, Charlie Brown (and Don’t Come Back!!), but it is available to buy or rent on Apple TV+. However, YouTube is free with ads, so that might be the better option. Though it’s unknown how long that will last. Whether it will be available with an Apple TV+ subscription in the future is hard to tell, but at least fans can watch it for free for the time being.

Bon Voyage, Charlie Brown (and Don’t Come Back!!) was produced by Bill Melendez and Lee Mendelson. The film comes from Paramount Pictures, Bill Melendez Productions, Lee Mendelson Film Productions, and United Media Productions. It only made $2 million at the box office, but it remains a beloved film to this day because it is a Peanuts film and it’s received mostly positive reviews.

As previously mentioned, there are also a handful of other Peanuts projects available on Apple TV+, whether with a subscription or to buy or rent. Movies include The Peanuts Movie, It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, A Charlie Brown Christmas, and A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving, among many others. Shows include The Peanuts Classics, The Snoopy Show, Peanuts, and Camp Snoopy.