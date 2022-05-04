Big Barbra Streisand Movie to Be Turned Into TV Show

✖

A television series based on Barbra Streisand's 1991 movie The Prince of Tides is reportedly in development at Apple TV+. The Help director Tate Taylor is spearheading the project. The movie is based on the novel by Pat Conroy, who wrote the screenplay with Becky Johnston.

The project is set up at Sony Pictures Television, as Sony's Columbia Pictures was behind the film. Sources told The Hollywood Reporter that offers are already out to A-list talent to star in the series. Scripts are still being worked on and production could start as soon as this summer. Apple did not comment on the project.

The Prince of Tides is the second of three movies Streisand directed. Nick Nolte starred as Tom Wingo, a South Carolina football coach who falls in love with psychiatrist Susan Lowenstein (Streisand) after his twin sister Savannah's suicide. After Tom and Susan meet in New York, she seeks to unpack his troubled childhood, which includes a shocking secret that weighed heavily on Savannah and himself his entire life. Blythe Danner, Kate Nelligan, Jeroen Krabbe, Melinda Dillon, George Carlin, Jason Gould, and Brad Sullivan also star.

Despite the film's heavy subject, it was a box office hit and one of the top-grossing movies of 1991. It earned seven Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, Best Actor for Nolte, and Best Adapted Screenplay, although it did not win any. Streisand was surprisingly not nominated for Best Director. She directed one other movie, The Mirror Has Two Faces, in 1996.

If The Prince of Tides series moves forward, this will be Taylor's biggest television project to date. He is best known for his films The Help, Get on Up, and The Girl on the Train. He attempted to break into television with Filthy Rich, a Fox drama that lasted just five episodes before being canceled.

Taylor is also an executive producer and director on Apple TV+'s Mrs. American Pie, a comedy series starring Allison Janney and Kristen Wiig, reports Deadline. The show is based on Juliet McDaniel's book and was created by Ave Sylvia. Wiig stars as Maxine Simmons, who is trying to climb up through Palm Beach high society. Janney will star as Evelyn, who already is a member of high society. Laura Dern is an executive producer on the project under her Jaywalker Pictures banner. Apple Studios is producing.