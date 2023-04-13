Apple TV+ Premieres 'Sago Mini Friends' Song 'Make It Good for Another Day' From New Earth Day Special (Exclusive)

Apple TV+ kids and family series Sago Mini Friends is debuting a new Earth Day special, and PopCulture.com has the exclusive premiere of a fun song from the episode: "Make It Good For Another Day." The adorable tune is a perfect way to celebrate Earth Day, as it helps children learn the importance of reusing items. Check out the full song above, and make sure to share it with your little ones!

Featuring lyrics such as "Hey, hey, hey, Don't throw it away! There's another way… Make it good for another day," the Sago Mini Friends song will give kids the positive inspiration they need to find ways of reusing all kinds of things that could otherwise become unnecessary trash. In the themed episode — titled "Trease It" — an old lunch box finds new life when Harvey transforms it into a treasure box full of unique items for his friends.

Sago Mini Friends is an educational series that is based on the award-winning Sago Mini World app, developed by Sago Mini. Apple TV+ describes the series as "an adorable nod to gratitude, featuring Harvey the floppy-eared dog and his best friends, Jinja the cat, Jack the rabbit and Robin the bird. Along with a unique cast of residents as colorful as their own whimsical world, the four friends play, explore, imagine and celebrate daily in their joyful town of Sagoville."

A synopsis of Sago Mini Friends explains: "In each episode, Harvey and all his friends express their true thankfulness for all things big and small, through optimism, kindness, preschool-friendly humor and unforgettable original songs!" The series is produced by Spin Master Entertainment and animated by 9 Story Media Group's Brown Bag Films — Toronto. Additionally, the animated preschool series is executive produced by Jennifer Dodge, Ronnen Harary, Tone Thyne, Dustin Ferrer, Laura Clunie and Toni Stevens, with Chad Hicks as series director.

Sago Mini Friends also has Dr. Sonja Lyubomirsky — Professor of Psychology at the University of California, Riverside — working behind the scenes as an "expert in the science of happiness." In her role, the distinguished scholar "serves as the gratitude expert on the series through Apple TV+'s Changemakers initiative." The Sago Mini Friends Earth Day Special, "Treasure It," premieres Friday, April 14 on Apple TV+. Subscribers to Apple TV+ can also watch all 11 episodes of Sago Mini Friends Season 1 anytime on the streaming service.