Apple TV+ Award-Winning Family Series 'Stillwater' Debuting 'Poetic' New Season (Exclusive Clip)

Apple TV+ is premiering a brand new season of the award-winning family series Stillwater this week. head of the big debut, we have a PopCulture.com exclusive clip, which features our friendly characters learning about poetry. Check out the full clip below, and catch the Stillwater Season 3 premiere this Friday, May 19.

Stillwater is based on the award-winning and bestselling Scholastic Zen book series by Jon J Muth. It center on three siblings —Karl (Judah Mackey), Addy (Eva Ariel Binder) and Michael (Tucker Chandler) — "who encounter everyday challenges – big and small – which sometimes feel insurmountable. Fortunately for these three, they have Stillwater (James Sie), a wise panda, as their next-door neighbor. Through his example, stories and gentle humor, Stillwater teaches the children the concept of mindfulness, while offering them a deeper understanding of their feelings as well as tools that help them face their own day-to-day challenges."

Apple TV+ has launched a number of great animated kids and family series lately. One such show is Shape Island, a magical new stop-motion animation family series that is based on a series of internationally bestselling picture books by Mac Barnett and Jon Klassen. The show, which is now streaming on Apple TV+, features the voice talents of Yvette Nicole Brown (Big Shots, Community) as the narrator, Harvey Guillen (What We Do in the Shadows) as Square, Scott Adsit (Big Hero 6) as Triangle, and Gideon Adlon (The Thing About Pam) as Circle.

Pop Culture.com previously spoke with Guillen about the series, and he described it as a kind of "it takes a village" show, offering children a certain perspective that may otherwise not be present in their life. "I think with Shape Island, you'll be comfortable letting your kids watch this series because they'll walk away entertained. It's beautifully done. The scenes and everything, just it's absolutely stunning."