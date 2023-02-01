Apple TV+'s 'Pinecone and Pony' Fight Epic Clog in Season 2 Exclusive Clip

The new season of Dreamwork Animation's Pinecone and Pony debuts this week on Apple TV+, and it finds the adventurous friends landing in all kinds of mysterious situations. In a new episode, Pincone, Pony, and the gang are investigating why the town's water spring isn't working. The above exclusive clip reveals just what the problem was, and finds the resourceful friends saving the day by fighting an epic clog free from the pipes!

Pinecone and Pony is based on The Princess and the Pony book series, by New York Times bestselling author Kate Beaton. Season 1 of the fun DreamWorks Animation series launched in April 2022. In Season Two, fans will get eight episodes of the "young warrior-in-training, Pinecone, and her best friend Pony, whose adventures together teach them how to be brave in the face of adversity, to speak truth to power, and what it truly means to be a hero."

Get ready!!! Pinecone & Pony season 2 is coming with brand new episodes on February 3 on @AppleTV !! https://t.co/Linh0SuNbY pic.twitter.com/tMJIARp4Du — Kate Beaton (@beatonna) January 25, 2023

Pinecone & Pony is produced by DreamWorks Animation along with First Generation Films and Atomic Cartoons, and executive produced by showrunner Stephanie Kaliner. Kate Beaton, Christina Piovesan and Mackenzie Lush are executive producers. The series features the voice talents of Maria Nash (Elinor Wonders Why), Alicia Richardson (Mistletoe Time Machine), Andy Hull (What We Do in the Shadows), Rachel House (Foundation), Thom Allison (Coroner), Chase W. Dillon (Haunted Mansion, The Book of Clarence) and Viola Abley (Scaredy Cats, Schmigadoon!). Pinecone & Pony Season 2 premieres this Friday, Feb. 3, on Apple TV+

The streamer has launched a number of great animated kids and family series lately, including Shape Island, a magical new stop-motion animation family show that is based on a series of internationally bestselling picture books by Mac Barnett and Jon Klassen. A synopsis of the brand new series reads: "This clever, funny, and inspiring new stop-motion animated series from Apple TV+ takes place on a charming island and invites viewers to join serious Square, intrepid Circle, and tricky Triangle on their silly adventures as they dig up some fun, search for answers, and build on their friendship – all while learning how to navigate each other's differences. Shape Island shows kids that friendship can take many shapes." The show, which is now streaming on Apple TV+, features the voice talents of Yvette Nicole Brown (Big Shots, Community) as the narrator, Harvey Guillen (What We Do in the Shadows) as Square, Scott Adsit (Big Hero 6) as Triangle, and Gideon Adlon (The Thing About Pam) as Circle.