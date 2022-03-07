Apple TV+’s All-Star Mystery Comedy Gets Renewed for Season 2

An Apple TV+ original series has been renewed for a second season. The streaming network recently announced that The Afterparty will return for Season 2 after a successful first season. Tiffany Haddish, who plays Detective Danner in the murder-mystery comedy series, will reprise her role. The news was announced ahead of the Season 1 finale.

The first season of The Afterparty featured Haddish along with Sam Richardson, Zoe Chao, Ben Schwartz, Ike Barinholtz, Ilana Glazer, Jamie Demetriou and Dave Franco. Season 1 centered around a murder mystery at a high school reunion. The eight episodes explore a different character’s account of the evening in question while using popular film genres and unique visuals to match the perspective of the storyteller.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Earlier this year, PopCulture.com spoke to the cast of The Afterparty about the series and its characters. “Well, Aniq is a bit of a nerd, but not like a super dork nerd like his tattoo on his face would say,” Richardson told PopCulture. “He is a hopeless romantic, and his point of view is told through romantic comedy, who was coming back to this reunion to hopefully spark up a love connection with his high school would-be sweetheart who was in love with Zoe. And then everything goes afoul and he’s then made the prime suspect, so it’s up to him and his best buddy, Yasper, to try and actually figure out who the real killer is and who knows who it is.”

Chao told PopCulture that she and the character that she plays are not very different. “We don’t just share the name,” Chao said.”I studied art pretty seriously in high school. I was in this studio art program that my mom actually ran for three years. And my sister also studied under her. And then my parents are both visual artists. … My dad ran the glass department at RISD, which is the school that Zoe goes to in the show.”

The Afterparty is created by Christopher Miller, who is also the director and executive producer along with Phil Lord and Anthony King. Miller and Lord are known for being the directors of the films 21 Jump Street, 22 Jump Street and The Lego Movie. They are also writers and producers of the upcoming films Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part Two).