‘American Vandal’ Renewed for Season 2

Pass the spray can. American Vandal Season #2 comes to @Netflix in 2018! pic.twitter.com/iEFSk9LN7q — Funny Or Die (@funnyordie) October 26, 2017

American Vandal has been renewed for a second season, Netflix announced Thursday.

The true crime satire mocks other popular documentaries, like Netflix’s own Making a Murderer. The first season, which debuted in September, centered on the investigation into who drew obscene images on the cars of 27 different faculty members at a Southern California high school. Peter, portrayed by Tyler Alvez, and Sam, portrayed by Griffin Gluck, attempted to discover whether or not Jimmy Tatro’s character Dylan Maxwell, a known troublemaker, was responsible for the vandalism. The season was met with strong reviews

While it is not yet known what the central mystery of the eight episode second season will be, the brief clip released by the streaming giant revealed that it will be set at a different high school.

“You can be born into the perfect family, the perfect life. But, can you be born above the law?” Peter asks in the clip as the yearbook photos of five new characters are shown: Halen Goldenberg, Abby Kessler, Ted Hu, Olivia Goodman, and Ben Callahan.

“I think it’s safe to say that Peter and Sam would make a documentary in a different high school and in a different environment, for a different crime,” executive producer Tony Yacenda told Entertainment Weekly last month.

Slated to return for season 2 are series co-creators and executive producers Dan Perrault and Tony Yacenda, as well as showrunner Dan Lagana.

Season 2 of American Vandal is set to be released in 2018.