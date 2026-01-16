Amazon Orders Competition Show Based on ‘Fallout’

More Fallout is on the way, but not how fans expected.

According to Variety, Prime Video has ordered new competition series, Fallout Shelter, based on the world of Fallout.

Per the logline, “Set inside Vault-Tec’s bomb-proof vaults, Fallout Shelter drops a diverse group of contestants into an immersive, high-stakes world inspired by the games’ signature dark humor, retro-futurism, and post-apocalyptic survival storytelling. Across a series of escalating challenges, strategic dilemmas, and moral crossroads, contestants must prove their ingenuity, teamwork, and resilience as they compete for safety, power, and ultimately a huge cash prize.”

Casting is open for the 10-episode reality series, which will blend large-scale challenges with “deeply social, psychological, and narrative-driven gameplay” in the spirit of the popular Fallout franchise and its “choice-driven ethos.” Fallout Shelter is produced by Studio Lambert in co-production with Kilter Films and in association with Amazon MGM Studios and Bethesda Game Studios.

Created by Graham Wagner and Geneva Robertso-Dworet, Fallout premiered in April 2024. It depicts the aftermath of the Great War of 2077, an apocalyptic nuclear exchange between the United States and China. The series takes place in an alternate history of Earth where advances in nuclear technology after World War II led to the emergence of a retrofuturistic society and a subsequent resource war. Fallout stars Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins, Aaron Moten, Moisés Arias, Xelia Mendes-Jones, Frances Turner, and Kyle MacLachlan.

Fallout is based on the popular role-playing video game franchise created by Tim Cain and Leonard Boyarsky. The first game was released in 1997, and since then, 11 games total have released across computers, consoles, and mobile. Fallout Shelter is executive produced by Stephen Lambert, Tim Harcourt, Jack Burgess, Toni Ireland, Stephen Yemoh, Stephen Lovelock and Amina Badresingh for Studio Lambert, with Abi Lambrinos as executive in charge of production; Jonathan Nolan, Lisa Joy and Athena Wickham for Kilter Films; and James Altman and Todd Howard for Bethesda Game Studios.

Additional information on Fallout Shelter has not been shared, but more details are likely to be released in the coming months. In the meantime, the first season of Fallout is streaming in full on Prime Video, with new episodes of Season 2 dropping on Wednesdays on Prime Video. The season finale is scheduled to air on Feb. 4, and there is already a third season on the way.