Amazon Officially Greenlights Sequel of Popular Movie

One of Prime Video’s biggest and most beloved movies is officially getting a sequel.

Deadline reports that Amazon MGM Studios is moving forward with the Red, White & Royal Blue sequel, titled Red, White & Royal Wedding.

Directed by 5x Emmy nominee Jamie Babbit, the sequel will see Nicholas Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar Perez reprising their roles as Prince Henry and Alex Claremont-Diaz, respectively. As of now, plot details are being kept under wraps, but the script comes from Gemma Burgess, Matthew López, and Red, White & Royal Blue author Casey McQuiston. López served as director and writer for the first film, which premiered in August 2023 on Prime Video.

Based on McQuiston’s 2019 novel of the same name, Red, White & Royal Blue centers on Alex Claremont-Diaz, the son of the first woman President of the United States (Uma Thurman), and Britain’s Prince Henry. It also stars Clifton Collins Jr., Sarah Shahi, Rachel Hilson, Stephen Fry, Ellie Bamber, Thomas Flynn, Malcolm Atobrah, Akshay Khanna, Sharon D. Clarke, Aneesh Sheth, and Juan Castano.

After an altercation at a royal event, their long-running feud becomes “tabloid fodder driving a potential wedge in U.S./British relations at the worst possible time,” per Amazon. “Going into damage control mode, their powerful families and respective handlers force the two rivals into a staged ‘truce.’ But as Alex and Henry’s icy relationship unexpectedly begins to thaw into a tentative friendship, the friction that existed between them sparks something deeper than they ever expected.”

Despite no press being done for the film due to the SAG-AFTRA strike, it was praised by fans and critics, and is currently “Certified Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes with a 75% approval rating and 92% audience score. It was announced in May 2024 that a sequel was on the way, and now it’s finally moving forward.

“I’m excited we get to continue telling Alex and Henry’s story with Red, White & Royal Blue,” López said in a statement. “It’s been a blast to dream up the next chapter of their story as a producer and co-writer, and I’m delighted to be passing the directing baton to Jamie, whose vision and sense of humor will be a perfect match for our film.”



“Working with this team to bring Red, White & Royal Blue to life has been a dream come true, and I hope readers and watchers alike will love how the story continues in the sequel,” McQuiston added. “I’m so grateful to Matthew for all his hard work on the first movie and in co-creating this new story with me, and I know that Jamie has the vision, wit, and tenderness to take great care of Alex and Henry from here.”

“After directing But I’m a Cheerleader in my 20s, I’m thrilled to be back in the queer love universe of Red, White & Royal Wedding,” Babbit said. “We all need this kind of optimism, fantasy, and gay joy. I’m thrilled to work with this brilliant team.”

More information on Red, White & Royal Wedding, including plot details and premiere date, should be announced in the coming months. Red, White & Royal Blue is streaming now on Prime Video.