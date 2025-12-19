A Netflix Christmas Movie Is Airing on Broadcast TV Next Week

A Netflix Christmas movie is making its way to broadcast television.

On Monday at 8 p.m. ET, The CW will be airing 2021’s A California Christmas: City Lights.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Starring Lauren and Josh Swickard, the film is a sequel to 2020’s A California Christmas, which aired on the network earlier this week. Per Netflix, in the sequel, “It’s been a year since Callie and Joseph fell in love, and they’re happier than ever running their dairy farm and winery, until business and family obligations call him back to the city — and threaten to derail their romance.”

Play video

A California Christmas: City Lights was directed by Shaun Piccinino and written by Lauren, who were both on hand for the first film as well. The sequel also stars Amanda Detmer, David Del Rio, Laura James, Emelia Hartford, Daniel Booko, and Katelyn Epperly, among others. While it received mixed reviews, A California Christmas: City Lights racked up 22.8 million viewing hours in its first week and reached Netflix’s Top 10 list in over 70 countries around the world.

The CW has been showing a variety of Christmas movies and specials for the holiday season, including Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer, A Totally Funny Animals Holiday, Best Christmas Movies Ever!, Penn & Teller: Merry Fool Us, Dolly Parton’s Coat of Many Colors, and The 93rd Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade.

Meanwhile, Netflix is the home of many original Christmas movies, slowly giving Hallmark a run for its money. Notable holiday films on the streamer include the A Christmas Prince and The Princess Switch trilogies starring Rose McIver and Vanessa Hudgens, respectively, the Lindsay Lohan-led rom-coms Our Little Secret and Falling for Christmas, and viral 2024 hits The Merry Gentlemen with Chad Michael Murray and Britt Robertson and Hot Frosty with Lacey Chabert and Dustin Milligan, as well as plenty of others.

Netflix has a Holiday Magic section so fans can tune in to some Christmas hits whenever they feel like it to get into the spirit. There is also a section that includes Christmas episodes of some fan-favorite shows such as Sweet Magnolias, Home Improvement, Emily in Paris, Martin, The Conners, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Virgin River, and Ginny & Georgia.

That being said, fans will have the chance to watch A California Christmas: City Lights not on Netflix when it airs on The CW on Monday at 8 p.m. ET.