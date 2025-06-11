A 2015 NBC Show With 5 Seasons Is Taking Over Netflix’s Charts

Five years after it wrapped its five-season run, a popular NBC show is finding renewed popularity on Netflix.

Blindspot, the NBC drama starring Jaimie Alexander as a mysterious woman with no recollection of her past or identity whose tattoos contain clues to crimes the FBI has to solve, launched onto the Netflix streaming charts over the weekend, making it the new must-watch show on the platform.

The series made its way to Netflix earlier this month, marking the first time Blindspot has streamed on the platform. Within days of its Netflix availability, the series jumped into the Top 10 TV shows, and has been steadily climbing the ranks ever since, rising from No. 9 on Sunday, per FlixPatrol data, to No. 5 as of this posting. It currently only ranks behind other hits like WWE Raw (No. 4), The Survivors (No. 3), Tires (No. 2), and Ginny & Georgia (No. 1).

The show’s renewed success at Netflix comes approximately five years after Blindspot debuted its fifth and final season on NBC in May 2020. Created by Martin Gero, the show originally premiered on the network in September 2015 and was considered to be a breakout hit after the series premiere pulled in over 10 million viewers. At the time, The Wall Street Journal described Blindspot as “gripping,” while The San Francisco Chronicle said “the multiple layers of mystery should keep viewers coming back for more, week after week.”

However, Blindspot’s move from Monday nights, where it aired after The Voice, to Wednesdays in Season 2 and later Fridays at the start of Season 3, came with a fall in viewers. By the time the show concluded after 100 episodes in July 2020, it was only pulling in just below 2 million viewers.

Despite the fall in viewership, Blindspot remains popular among fans. The series currently holds a 73% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, and Netflix subscribers haven’t been shy about their love of the show. On X, one person said Blindspot is “one of the best tv series I’ve ever watched,” as another viewer rated the series “100000/10.”

Along with Alexander, the ensemble cast also includes Sullivan Stapleton, Rob Brown, Audrey Esparza, Ashley Johnson, Luke Mitchell, and Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio.

You can watch all five seasons of Blindspot on Netflix now.