80 Movies and TV Shows Coming To Prime Video in June 2025

It may be a few days late, but Prime Video’s full list of titles arriving in June 2025 has just landed.

While several June additions including Moneyball and White Chicks are already streaming, even more are set to roll out in the coming weeks.

Later this month, Prime Video subscribers will be able to catch everything from the fifth season of the historical drama The Chosen, titled Last Supper, to Robert Eggers’ Oscar-nominated film Nosferatu, with other upcoming arrivals including Sonic the Hedgehog 3, 2017’s Rings, and We Were Liars, an adaptation of E. Lockhart’s 2014 best-selling novel,

Amazon’s streaming content is available as a bonus to an Amazon Prime subscription, including free two-day shipping and same-day delivery in some area codes. Subscribers also get access to Prime Music and Prime Reading. Amazon Prime costs $139 for an annual subscription or $14.99 monthly. You can also get just Prime Video for $8.99 a month. Scroll on to look at what’s coming to Prime Video in June.

June 1

Dino Dex Part 3 (2025)

12 Angry Men (1957)

Annie (2014)

At First Sight (1999)

Bad Teacher (2011)

Benny & Joon (1993)

Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey (1991)

Bill & Ted Face The Music (2020)

Billy Madison (1995)

Bloodsport (1998)

Brokeback Mountain (2006)

Capote (2006)

Chips (2017)

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968)

Cowboys & Aliens (2011)

Daddy Day Care (2003)

Dead Man Walking (1995)

Fled (1996)

Godzilla (2014)

Guns Of The Magnificent Seven (1969)

Half Baked (1998)

Happy Feet (2006)

Happy Feet Two (2001)

Heartbreakers (2001)

Letters From Iwo Jima (2007)

Life (1999)

Masters Of The Universe (1987)

Midnight Cowboy (1969)

Mississippi Burning (1989)

Moneyball (2011)

Nanny Mcphee (2006)

Oblivion (2013)

Platoon (1987)

Pixels (2015)

Red Corner (1997)

Return Of The Seven (1966)

Road House (1989)

Ronin (1998)

Serenity (2005)

Stargate (1994)

Some Like It Hot (1959)

The Birdcage (1996)

The Brothers (2001)

The Greatest Showman (2017)

The Magnificent Seven (1960)

The Perfect Guy (2015)

The Thomas Crown Affair (1968)

The Thomas Crown Affair (1999)

The Town That Dreaded Sundown (2014)

Twins (1988)

Valkyrie (2008)

White Chicks (2004)

June 3

ROMCON: Who the F* is Jason Porter? (2025)

June 5

WNBA on Prime (2025)

June 6

NWSL on Prime (2025)

June 12

American Thunder Nascar To Le Mans (2025)

Deep Cover (2025)

June 13

NWSL on Prime (2025)

June 15

The Chosen: Last Supper (2025

June 18

We Were Liars (2025)

June 19

WNBA on Prime (2025)

June 20

NWSL on Prime (2025)

Sonic The Hedgehog 3 (2024)

June 21

Salvatore: Shoemaker of Dreams (2022)

June 23

Giada in My Kitchen (2025)

Head Over Heels (2025)

June 25

Countdown (2025)

June 26

WNBA on Prime (2025)

June 27

Nosferatu (2024)

June 29

All That We Loved S1 (2023)

Another Miss Oh S1 (2016)

Her Private Life S1 (2019)

Melting Me Softly S1 (2019)

Military Prosecutor Doberman S1 (2022)

Mouse S1 (2021)

The Heavenly Idol S1 (2023)

The Killer’s Shopping List S1 (2022)

Touch Your Heart S1 (2019)

Work Later, Drink Now S1 (2021)

June 30

Rings (2017)

Xxx: The Return Of Xander Cage (2017)