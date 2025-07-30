5 Best Shows in Tubi’s ‘Cancelled Too Soon’ Section

Tubi may best be known for its massive collection of films, but FOX’s free streaming service is also a treasure trove for shows that were canceled too soon.

From a hit sitcom axed after just two seasons to an ‘80s drama that was canceled after five seasons, these shows may not have gotten the life they deserved on the small screen, but they’re currently streaming for free on Tubi.

Pan Am (1 Season)

Cast: Christina Ricci, Margot Robbie, Michael Mosley, Karine Vanasse, Mike Vogel, Kelli Garner, Jeremy Davidson

Synopsis: “In 1963, the dawn of the Jet Age, a fast, luxury airline takes to the skies, as its crew navigates shifting social values and international espionage.”

ABC’s 1960s-set period drama Pan Am premiered in 2011 and was canceled in May the following year after just a single season due to poor ratings, Robbie later revealed.

You can stream Pan Am on Tubi here.

Kevin Can Wait (2 Seasons)

Cast: Kevin James, Leah Remini, Taylor Spreitler, Ryan Cartwright, Erinn Hayes, Gary Valentine

Synopsis: “A newly retired police officer has to reconsider his plans when his daughter announces she’s dropping out of college to support her fiancé.”

Despite cementing itself as a beloved sitcom, CBS’ Kevin Can Wait was short-live. The show was canceled May 2018 after just two seasons due to declining numbers, sparking upset among fans.

You can stream Kevin Can Wait on Tubi here.

Dallas (3 Seasons)

Cast: Josh Henderson, Jesse Metcalfe, Jordana Brewster, Julie Gonzalo, Brenda Strong, Patrick Duffy, Linda Gray

Synopsis: “Secrets, schemes and betrayals abound at the Southfork ranch as the elder Ewings are joined by the next generation, who take it all to the next level.”

TNT’s revival of CBS’ long-running soap Dallas just couldn’t pick up the same steam as the flagship series. Airing for just three seasons from 2012 until 2014, Dallas was ultimately cancelled amid declining ratings and following the death of original cast member Larry Hagman.

You can stream Dallas on Tubi here.

Whiskey Cavalier (1 Season)

Cast: Scott Foley, Lauren Cohan, Ana Ortiz, Josh Hopkins, Tyler James Williams, Vir Das

Synopsis: “A team of intelligence agents will have to find a way to work together while navigating the rocky roads of friendship, romance, and office politics.”

Just months following its series premiere in early 2019, ABC’s freshmen spy drama Whiskey Cavalier was axed. Later opening up about the “tough decision” to cancel the show, ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke explained that “we lost audience” and couldn’t find “a real opportunity to grow.””

You can stream Whiskey Cavalier on Tubi here.

21 Jump Street (5 Seasons)

Cast: Johnny Depp, Dustin Nguyen, Peter DeLuise, Holly Robinson Peete, Steven Williams

Synopsis: “When crime escalates at an LA high school, the police force sends four young-looking officers back to the classroom to work undercover.”

Airing for 103 episodes across five seasons from 1987 until 1991, 21 Jump Street is the longest-running show on this list, but it’s conclusion still left fans heartbroken.

You can stream 21 Jump Street on Tubi here.