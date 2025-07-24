40 Movies and TV Shows Coming to Disney+ in August 2025

The Disney+ streaming library may already boast hundreds of titles from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, but the streamer’s content offerings are growing next month.

Now past the halfway-point in July, Disney+ has teased what’s to come in the weeks ahead, revealing the complete list of TV shows, movies, and originals arriving in August 2025.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Marvel titles highlight the Disney+ offerings next month, with two new animated Marvel shows – the Disney Jr. series Iron Man and His Awesome Friends as well as Marvel Studios’ Eyes of Wakanda – debuting on the platform. Other arrivals include The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder Season 3, Limitless: Live Better Now, a new National Geographic series starring Chris Hemsworth, new episodes of Project Runway Season 21, and Stand Up to Cancer 2025.

You can get streaming with Disney+ through one of the available subscription plans. The streamer offers an ad-supported Disney+ Basic plan for $9.99 per month ($79.99 annually). An ad-free tier, dubbed Disney+ Premium, is also available for $15.99 per month. Subscribers can bundle Disney+ with ESPN+ and Hulu for $12.99 per month with ad-supported viewing or $19.99 per month for ad-free viewing. Keep scrolling to see all the titles just added or coming to Disney+.

Aug. 1

King & Prince: What We Got (Japanese Version)

Outdoor Adventure Stream – New 24/7 Always-On Stream Launches

Disney+ will add a brand new Stream exploring the great outdoors. From conquering epic challenges to uncovering the secrets of lost cities, subscribers can experience these thrilling stories while watching the Outdoor Adventure Stream.

Aug. 3

Naming the Dead (S1, 6 episodes)

Aug. 6

Christmas Wars (S1, 2 episodes)

Christmas Wars (S2, 4 episodes)

Low Life (S1, 2 episodes)

Rachael Ray’s Holidays (S1, 4 episodes)

Raising Asia (S1, 13 episodes)

Wild Vietnam (S1, 2 episodes)

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (Season 3) – All Episodes Streaming

Season three of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder finds Penny Proud and her loyal crew embarking on international escapades, wild adventures, and fantastical stops packed with hilarity, heart, and, most of all, discovery.

Aug. 7

Project Runway (Season 21) – Episode 3 at 10pm PT

Hosted by Heidi Klum, 12 fashion designers from different backgrounds compete for a chance to take their career to the next level in this reality competition.

Aug. 8

Christmas Hotel

A Christmas in Tennessee

The Christmas Pact

Radio Christmas

SuperKitties: Su-Purr Adventures: Shorts (S2, 10 episodes)

Aug. 10

Traveling with Snow Man – Episode 2

Japan’s top male idol group, Snow Man, sets out on a journey of self-discovery across unique locations in Japan. As they reflect on the five years since their debut, they share their dreams of what comes next. Full of laughter, tears, and newfound resolve, this is their most personal journey yet.

Aug. 12

Marvel’s Iron Man and his Awesome Friends – Premiere (10 Episodes)

Marvel’s Iron Man and his Awesome Friends follows the adventures (and misadventures) of best friends and super geniuses — Tony Stark, Riri Williams and Amadeus Cho — as they work together to solve problems, both big and small, and protect their city. In order to help them save the day, the Iron Friends each have their own Iron Suits that allow them to fly and give them enhanced super-strength.

Aug. 13

Chibiverse (S2, 3 episodes)

Chibiverse (S3, 12 episodes)

Low Life (S1, 2 episodes)

Aug. 14

Project Runway (Season 21) – Episode 4 at 10pm PT

Hosted by Heidi Klum, 12 fashion designers from different backgrounds compete for a chance to take their career to the next level in this reality competition.

Aug. 15

Limitless: Live Better Now – All Episodes Streaming

Chris Hemsworth takes on three epic challenges to explore science-backed ways to improve our health. He learns to drum for a brain-boosting, surprise stadium gig, climbs a frozen 600-foot wall to explore the benefits of breaking out of our comfort zones, and embraces brutal Special Forces pain training in South Korea—all to discover how we can live longer, better lives.

Stand Up to Cancer 2025 – Streaming live at 5pm PT

Country music stars, celebrities, athletes, cancer researchers, and survivors join together for a powerful evening of inspiration and celebration. Music icon Dolly Parton will appear in the special, with Grammy Award-winning artist Sheryl Crow serving as host.

Aug. 17

Disney Jr. Ariel – The Little Mermaid: Songs from the Crystal Cavern Shorts

Aug. 20

Ice Road Rescue (S7, 8 episodes)

Ice Road Rescue (S8, 8 episodes)

Ice Road Rescue (S9, 9 episodes)

Reminder (S1, 8 episodes)

Aug. 21

Me & Winnie the Pooh (S2, 6 episodes)

Project Runway (Season 21) – Episode 5 at 10pm PT

Hosted by Heidi Klum, 12 fashion designers from different backgrounds compete for a chance to take their career to the next level in this reality competition.

Aug. 22

Disney Jr.’s Ariel (S1, 8 episodes)

Aug. 25

The Last Rhinos: A New Hope

LEGO Disney Princess: Villains Unite – Premiere

After Ariel, Moana, Tiana, Rapunzel, and Snow White thwarted Gaston’s plan to take over all of their kingdoms, he calls upon Ursula, Jafar, and the Evil Queen to help take the Princesses down once and for all. The Princesses learn about Gaston’s scheme and recruit a few friends of their own with the help of Magic Mirror: Aurora, Belle, and Cinderella! Together, the Princesses team up for an ultimate showdown of good versus evil. “LEGO Disney Princess: Villains Unite” begins streaming August 25 only on Disney+.

Princess Stream – New 24/7 Always-On Stream Launches

Timed to World Princess Week, Disney+ will add a brand new Stream that celebrates all Disney Princesses and their time-honored stories. From confronting villains to navigating everyday challenges, Disney+’s Princess Stream will deliver a marathon of classics that honor Disney’s most beloved heroines from Moana to The Little Mermaid.

Aug. 27

Chibi Tiny Tales: Shorts (S6, 6 episodes)

Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (S4, 3 episodes)

Eyes of Wakanda – All Episodes Streaming

Marvel Animation’s new action-adventure series Eyes of Wakanda follows the adventures of brave Wakandan War Dogs of the secret organization the Hatut Zeraze throughout history. In this globe-trotting adventure, they must carry out dangerous missions to retrieve Vibranium artifacts lost to the world.

Shipwreck Hunters Australia (Season 2) – All Six Episodes Streaming

The fearless Shipwreck Hunters Australia team – Ryan Chatfield, Johnny Debnam, Nush Freedman, Andre Rerekura, and Ash Sutton – are back, with six epic new missions to uncover rich history hidden within the seabed of Australia’s wildly beautiful treasure coast. With support from maritime archaeologists at the Western Australian Museum, this highly skilled crew of ocean adventurers travel to some of the most breathtaking and heart-stopping locations on the planet. They explore maritime stories of our past and make some unbelievable, breakthrough discoveries.

Aug. 28

Project Runway (Season 21) – Episode 6 at 10pm PT

Hosted by Heidi Klum, 12 fashion designers from different backgrounds compete for a chance to take their career to the next level in this reality competition.