4 Selections From Netflix’s Scary TV Mysteries Section

As October creeps up, it’s the perfect time to add a little mystery and terror into your TV time.

Netflix has a small section of curated “Scary TV Mysteries” that are perfect for this kind of binge. We’ve pulled out four of the most promising from the bunch to give you some ideas.

Selections include the three Mike Flanagan series from the the section (including one of my favorite TV shows of all time, The Haunting of Hill House), as well as a murderous anthology series.

1. The Haunting of Hill House

‘The Haunting of Hill House’ (Credit: Netflix)

Official Synopsis: “The Haunting of Hill House is a modern reimagining of Shirley Jackson’s legendary novel of the same name, about five siblings who grew up in the most famous hauntedhouse in America. Now adults, they’re reunited by the suicide of their youngest sister, which forces them to finally confront the ghosts of their own pasts… some which lurk in their minds… and some which may really be lurking in the shadows of the iconic Hill House.”

2. Slasher

‘Slasher’ (Credit: Netflix)

Official Synopsis: “Rampaging serial killers leave carnage in their wake as their next victims fight to stay alive in this horror anthology series.”

3. The Haunting of Bly Manor

‘The Haunting of Bly Manor’ (Credit: Eike Schroter/Netflix)

Official Synopsis: “…The next highly anticipated chapter of The Haunting anthology series, set in 1980s England. After an au pair’s tragic death, Henry Wingrave (Henry Thomas) hires a young American nanny (Victoria Pedretti) to care for his orphaned niece and nephew (Amelie Bea Smith, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) who reside at Bly Manor with the estate’s chef Owen (Rahul Kohli), groundskeeper Jamie (Amelia Eve) and housekeeper, Mrs. Grose (T’Nia Miller). But all is not as it seems at the manor, and centuries of dark secrets of love and loss are waiting to be unearthed in this chilling gothic romance. At Bly Manor, dead doesn’t mean gone.”

4. Midnight Mass

‘Midnight Mass’ (Credit: Netflix)

Official Synopsis: “Midnight Mass tells the tale of a small, isolated island community whose existing divisions are amplified by the return of a disgraced young man (Zach Gilford) and the arrival of a charismatic priest (Hamish Linklater). When Father Paul’s appearance on Crockett Island coincides with unexplained and seemingly miraculous events, a renewed religious fervor takes hold of the community – but do these miracles come at a price?”