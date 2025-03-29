4 Don Knotts Movies to Stream When ‘The Andy Griffith Show’ Isn’t On

Don Knotts’ performance as Barney Fife in The Andy Griffith Show is one of TV’s most iconic performances. However, the Hollywood legend’s funny performances don’t stop there. Knotts starred in numerous comedy films back in the day — some of which you can stream right now.

While some of Knotts’ most beloved movies (like The Incredible Mr. Limpet and, a personal favorite of mine, The Ghost and Mr. Chicken) aren’t legally streaming on any service right now, several funny flicks are. Continue on to learn more about four Don Knotts movies that are streaming right now!

Videos by PopCulture.com

1. The Apple Dumpling Gang (Disney+)

Promotional art for ‘The Apple Dumpling Gang’ (Credit: Disney)

Official Synopsis: “The hilarity begins when a roving bachelor inherits three young orphans and a wealth of problems. When the youngsters stumble upon a huge golden nugget, they must fend off the greedy townspeople. So the kids join forces with the bumbling outlaws to stage a robbery of the gold.”

2. The Apple Dumpling Gang Rides Again (Disney+)

Promotional art for ‘The Apple Dumpling Gang Rides Again’ (Credit: Disney)

Official Synopsis: “The ditsy duo is accused of bank robbery as they try to deposit a check. Then they join the U.S. Cavalry and wind up in the stockade for inadvertently blowing up their fort. Although they escape this mess, the witless team who could never shoot straight still can’t seem to succeed in going straight.”

3. Gus (Disney+)

Promotional art for ‘Gus’ (Credit: Disney)

Official Synopsis: “Low-ranking football team, The California Atoms, are at a constant loss until they recruit a new player – a mule named Gus. It turns out that Gus is an amazing placekicker with a 100-yard field goal ability! Just as the Atoms begin to leave their losing streak in the dust, crooks attempt to kidnap their new star.”

4. Herbie Goes to Monte Carlo (Disney+)

Promotional art for ‘Herbie Goes to Monte Carlo’ (Credit: Disney)

Official Synopsis: “Herbie heads to Paris to enter the Paris-to-Monte Carlo road race and falls hood over wheels in love when he encounters a sleek, sporty, light blue Lancia. Also vying for Herbie’s attention is a gang of jewel thieves, who’ve ingeniously hidden a stolen gem in Herbie’s gas tank! Thus begins a madcap chase across the French countryside that only The Love Bug could create!”

