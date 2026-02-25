35 Titles Leaving Netflix in March 2026

Heads up, Netflix fans! The streaming platform is axing 35 titles from its library in March 2026, just in time for spring cleaning. Those titles include some heavy-hitter classic movies like Ace Ventura, Pulp Fiction, Forrest Gump, The Talented Mr. Ripley and The Titanic. Most of the exiting titles will leave on March 1, but a few others will leave gradually throughout the month.
It’s not all bad news, however; Netflix is also adding 102 new titles to its library in March! Click here to see the full list.
Continue reading to see everything leaving Netflix in March 2026.
Leaving Netflix March 1, 2026
A League of Their Own
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
The Amazing Spider-Man
The Amazing Spider-Man 2
As Good as It Gets
Bad Teacher
Battlefield Earth
Boyz n the Hood
Bram Stoker’s Dracula
Braveheart
Brightburn
Dante’s Peak
Franklin & Bash: Seasons 1-4
Godzilla
I Know What You Did Last Summer
Little Women
Pulp Fiction
Stripes
This Is 40
The Ugly Truth
The Wedding Ringer
The Wolf of Wall Street
Leaving Netflix March 2, 2026
The Hughleys: Seasons 1-4
Leaving Netflix March 5, 2026
Forrest Gump
Leaving Netflix March 6, 2026
Power Rangers
Leaving Netflix March 11, 2026
Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret
Leaving Netflix March 12, 2026
House of Gucci
The Hustle
Leaving Netflix March 13, 2026
The Talented Mr. Ripley
Leaving Netflix March 14, 2026
Miracle in Cell No. 7
Leaving Netflix March 16, 2026
Titanic
Leaving Netflix March 20, 2026
Four Brothers
Leaving Netflix March 25, 2026
Wrath of Man
Leaving Netflix on March 31, 2026
The Hurt Locker