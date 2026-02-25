35 Titles Leaving Netflix in March 2026

Heads up, Netflix fans! The streaming platform is axing 35 titles from its library in March 2026, just in time for spring cleaning. Those titles include some heavy-hitter classic movies like Ace Ventura, Pulp Fiction, Forrest Gump, The Talented Mr. Ripley and The Titanic. Most of the exiting titles will leave on March 1, but a few others will leave gradually throughout the month.

Continue reading to see everything leaving Netflix in March 2026.

Leaving Netflix March 1, 2026

A League of Their Own

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

The Amazing Spider-Man

The Amazing Spider-Man 2

As Good as It Gets

Bad Teacher

Battlefield Earth

Boyz n the Hood

Bram Stoker’s Dracula

Braveheart

Brightburn

Dante’s Peak

Franklin & Bash: Seasons 1-4

Godzilla

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Little Women

Pulp Fiction

Stripes

This Is 40

The Ugly Truth

The Wedding Ringer

The Wolf of Wall Street

Leaving Netflix March 2, 2026

The Hughleys: Seasons 1-4

Leaving Netflix March 5, 2026

Forrest Gump

Leaving Netflix March 6, 2026

Power Rangers

Leaving Netflix March 11, 2026

Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret

Leaving Netflix March 12, 2026

House of Gucci

The Hustle

Leaving Netflix March 13, 2026

The Talented Mr. Ripley

Leaving Netflix March 14, 2026

Miracle in Cell No. 7

Leaving Netflix March 16, 2026

Titanic

Leaving Netflix March 20, 2026

Four Brothers

Leaving Netflix March 25, 2026

Wrath of Man

Leaving Netflix on March 31, 2026

The Hurt Locker