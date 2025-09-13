3 Scary TV Shows in Tubi’s ‘Most Popular Horror’ Section

We here at PopCulture.com love sifting through Tubi’s titles for nostalgic gems in its massive free catalog. As Halloween nears, we dipped into the Fox-owned streamer’s “Most Popular Horror” section.

While there are obviously lots of fun movies in there (Killer Klowns for Outer Space!), there are a handful of TV shows that are perfect for your next binge or background watch.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Continue on for three TV selections we found in Tubi’s “Most Popular Horror” section.

1. Dark Shadows

Circa 1968: ‘Dark Shadows’ – color from screen – Jonathan Frid (Barnabas), Lara Parker (Angelique), (Photo by ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

This legendary ’70s series combines soap opera dramatics and cliffhangers with the supernatural. There are witches, time travel, and, of course, the legendary vampire Barnabas Collins (Jonathan Frid). It’s a perfect watch for spooky season, especially if you want some atmospheric horror TV. (Plus, it has a creepy theme song, filled with thermain. Everything’s creepier with theramin!)

2. Stephen King’s The Shining

Promotional art for ‘Stephen King’s The Shining’ (Credit: ABC)

While I’ve never watched this one myself, many Stephen King purists swear by it. Stanley Kubrick famously made big deviations with his movie adaptation of The Shining, but this TV miniseries version sticks closer to the author’s text. (Do note that Tubi bundles all episodes of this 1997 ABC series into one very long “movie.”)

3. Goosebumps

(Credit: Fox)

Goosebumps, based on the books of R.L. Stine, is basically Twilight Zone for kids. There are so many fun and creepy tales, that even older audiences can enjoy (especially if you’re nostalgic for the books and/or ’90s TV production value). You can jump in at any episode, whether you want to see a tale of a haunted Halloween mask, a possessed ventriloquist doll or scarecrows that come to life.