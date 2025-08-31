‘Gilligan’s Island’ and 7 More of Tubi’s Most Popular TV Shows Right Now

Digging into Tubi’s “Most Popular” section is an absolute treat for classic TV fans.

Some of the greatest TV shows of all time are streaming free on the platform, including some hidden gems that get a second chance at success in 2025.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Continue on to see eight of the shows currently finding success in Tubi’s “Most Popular” section, including Gilligan’s Island and more throwback favorites. Trailer and clips from each show are included, incase you want to a taste of what they’re like or just want a quick dose of nostalgia.

1. Columbo

Play video

Official Synopsis: “This beloved series features the brilliant bumbling detective who despite his easygoing nature, always manages to crack the case.”

2. Tom and Jerry

Play video

Official Synopsis: “Follow the madcap adventures of the original game of cat and mouse as Tom, an ordinary house cat, and Jerry, a quick-witted mouse battle it out.”

3. Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Play video

Official Synopsis: “A not-so-typical California girl, Buffy Summers, tries to live a normal high school life, while using her skills to hunt and destroy dark forces.”

4. The Flintstones

Play video

Official Synopsis: “Laugh along with the classic misadventures of two modern-day Stone Age families living amongst dinosaurs, doing their best in prehistoric times.”

5. Gilligan’s Island

Play video

Official Synopsis: “Shipwrecked on an uncharted South Pacific island, seven castaways struggle to survive the outdoors—and each other—in this wacky classic comedy series.”

6. Fantasy Island

Play video

Official Synopsis: “Dreams come true, for better or worse, in a tropical paradise, where a charming, enigmatic host and his diminutive assistant guide your magical visit.”

7. Murder, She Wrote

Play video

Official Synopsis: “Jessica Fletcher, a professional writer and amateur sleuth, employs her intellect, charm, and persistence to solve every crime she encounters.”

8. Human Target

Play video

Official Synopsis: “Follow the high-risk exploits of security guard Christopher Chance, who uses unusual methods to protect his clients and eliminate threats at any cost.”