3 Jason Segel Movies You Can Watch on Netflix Right Now

Jason Segel is taking over Netflix.

The How I Met Your Mother alum has at least three movies that can be watched on Netflix right now.

There are a handful of projects starring Segel, who can currently be seen in Apple TV’s Shrinking. These three are just some of the few that fans can watch on Netflix, and there are plenty more on the streamer and other platforms as well. With Shrinking Season 3 premiering on Jan. 28, now would be the perfect time to watch some movies starring Segel to prepare for the new season. Take a look at three Segel titles streaming now on Netflix.

Sex Tape

The 2014 sex comedy was directed by Jake Kasdan and written by Segel, Kate Angelo, and Nicholas Stoller. Also starring Cameron Diaz, Rob Corddry, Ellie Kemper, and Rob Lowe, the film follows a married couple who make a sex tape to “spice up” their relationship, only to wake up the next morning and find that it’s gone missing. Sex Tape made over $126 million at the box office on a $40 million budget, but received generally negative reviews from critics. The Rotten Tomatoes score isn’t any better, with a 16% approval rating and 33% audience score, even despite the cast, but it’s still a fun watch.

The Discovery

Directed by Charlie McDowell, who wrote the screenplay with Justin Lader, the 2017 British-American romantic sci-fi film centers on a scientist whose proof of an afterlife caused a rash of suicides, and he forges ahead with his research, while his disapproving son falls for a troubled woman. Along with Segel, The Discovery stars Rooney Mara, Robert Redford, Jesse Plemons, Riley Keough, and Ron Canada and had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 20, 2017. The film released on Netflix that March. Reviews have been a bit better than Sex Tape, with the film holding steady with a 48% approval rating and 43% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Windfall

Also directed by McDowell and written by Lader, as well as Andrew Kevin Walker, the 2022 Netflix crime thriller stars Segel, Plemons, and Lily Collins. Windfall follows a man who breaks into a tech billionaire’s empty vacation home, but things go sideways when the arrogant mogul and his wife arrive for a last-minute getaway. It currently has a 59% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes with a 37% audience score.